Local government association alarmed : How do the local municipal utilities assess their situation?

The national gas storage facilities are expected to be 95 percent full by winter, here the gas storage facility in Jemgum, Lower Saxony. Foto: dpa/Lars Klemmer

Bonn In view of the horrendously increased purchase prices for gas, the Association of Municipal Enterprises (VKU) warns of threatening situations for municipal utilities if more and more household customers are no longer able to pay their bills. How do the local municipal utilities assess their situation?

For some weeks now, companies and private households have been receiving letters from their gas suppliers announcing horrendous price increases. These increases are not in the double-digit range, but in the triple-digit range: 500, 600 per cent and more are to be charged for gas deliveries from autumn onwards. What for the time being will only affect some of the gas customers whose price guarantees have expired or who switched to low-cost suppliers who did not secure themselves with sufficiently long-term supply contracts, could soon get many more gas consumers into trouble.

Are energy suppliers facing large-scale defaults? And what will happen then? The Association of Municipal Enterprises (VKU), in which municipal utilities are also organised, is now sounding the alarm. In an interview with the Reuters news agency, VKU CEO Ingbert Liebing warned that if ten, 15 or even 20 percent of customers could no longer service their gas bills, this could become threatening for the municipal utilities.

Stadtwerke Bonn see themselves in a good position

Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) points out that the situation of the municipal utilities is very different. "From an economic point of view, we would still be able to act even in the event of payment defaults and have adjusted our credit lines as a precaution," informs press spokesperson Stefanie Zießnitz. "In the event of a deficit of an SWB subsidiary, the subsidy requirement can theoretically increase, which should then be covered by the shareholders and thus also the city. We are in a solid economic position and have also come through the Corona pandemic very well so far."

Stadtwerke Troisdorf also describes itself as "solidly positioned". The company has been able to react flexibly to the upheavals so far. "Of course, we cannot look into the future and predict how future developments will affect our financial situation. However, our clients can assume that we are doing our best and doing everything we can to overcome the crisis together."

Unprecedented crisis

At Stadtwerke Bad Honnef, there are also no noticeable defaults yet. Everything else is in the fog of uncertainty: "It is impossible to predict how the coming months will develop, as there has never been an energy crisis like this before," explains Daniela Paffhausen, head of marketing at Bad Honnef AG. The group's financial situation is still good, she says, because it has a forward-looking procurement strategy.

For the time being, the only thing left for the municipal suppliers to do is to get their customers in the mood to save gas, because that could ease the strain on their household budgets. "In addition, it is absolutely advisable to adjust one's own deductions to the current situation," explains Aline Ellermann, who is responsible for communication at the Troisdorf municipal utilities.

To avoid energy cut-offs, SWB spokeswoman Zießnitz reminds people to quickly contact their colleagues in the receivables management department if payment bottlenecks are imminent. She promises: "We try to keep the part of the electricity and natural gas prices that we can influence constant over the winter. However, we have to pass on the newly introduced or increased apportionments on gas."

STADTWERKE Higher deposits required for gas purchases Russia's gas supply cuts have sent prices through the roof. Large gas importers like Uniper or Leipzig-based VNG have to be propped up with billions because they have to cover Russia's shortfalls with high losses on the expensive spot market. "If ten or twelve times as much has to be paid for gas purchases now as was the case in the past, this poses enormous financial challenges for the municipal utilities, which have to buy before they can sell," explained VKU Chief Executive Ingbert Liebing. In addition, higher security deposits are now required not only for trading on the stock exchange, but also outside of direct business, where most municipal utilities are active.

