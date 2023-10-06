A place to swap and share How Endenich got a new Freebox following a fire
Endenich · In Endenich, residents had created a place where they could exchange or share things that they no longer needed or wanted. Then the so-called Freebox suffered major fire damage, prompting police to investigate. Here’s what happened after that.
Where Weststadt shares a border with Endenich, there is finally a give-and-take box again. After a successful crowdfunding campaign, the district assembly WestEnd and the non-profit company ENVISION21 were able to have the new Freebox installed at the corner of Schubertstrasse and Wesselbahnweg.
After the old BonnBox was damaged by fire in September of 2022, citizens from Endenich and Weststadt started a campaign initiative on Bonn-Crowd.de. Police investigated on suspicion of arson after the fire but were unable to identify a perpetrator because there were no clues or leads, according to a police spokesperson.
The new Freebox is accessible to the public, weatherproof and this time also fireproof as well. It is a stable and regionally handmade cabinet, built to hold things that are still usable for others. Besides helping to conserve resources through second-hand use, a social meeting place has also been created in the process.
Everything that is too good to throw away
Whether clothes, shoes, toys, kitchen utensils or decorative items: The Freebox is open to anything useful that can be passed on to someone else according to the principle of give and take. "Anything that is too good to be thrown away but that someone else can still use," explains Sophie Schraml, founder and managing director of the non-profit project company ENVISION21, which focuses on organizing sharing markets in addition to setting up Freeboxes.
Freeboxes contribute to the sustainable use of resources, but also fulfill important community functions in the district, explains Sophie Schraml: "It's a meeting place in a public space where old and young, poor and rich can easily meet." In this way, she says, the Freebox helps bring the neighborhood together. Besides the ecological aspect, the concept of the Freebox also has an economic aspect: the principle of exchange - i.e. money for goods - is replaced by an economy of giving, because the free giving and taking is not tied to any conditions.
New product design comes from Bonn
The design for the new Freebox comes from the product designer Michael Bryla from Bonn. While ENVISION21 took care of the design and local production, Selbstwerk Bonn took over the assembly of the box a few days ago - much to the delight of passers-by from the two districts who got to talk to the craftsmen.
The district assembly WestEnd is very happy about the new Freebox and grateful to the numerous donors like SV OLYMPIA BONN 1888/95 e.V., and especially SWB Energy und Water for its support with the crowdfunding campaign, along with the city of Bonn, which also supported the project financially.
Bulletin board for events
The neighborhood assembly WestEnd is a private association of residents of Weststadt and Endenich, who met for the first time in January of 2023 to exchange ideas about sustainable projects that they could do together in the neighborhood. The Freebox will be managed by volunteers from the initiative and from the neighborhood. It is planned that the Freebox will also become a contact point for requests for help and offers, as well as for information about upcoming events and happenings in the neighborhood. The idea is to install a kind of bulletin board on the back of the box where events can be announced.
(Original text: Sascha Stienen / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)