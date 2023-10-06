A place to swap and share How Endenich got a new Freebox following a fire

The neighborhood assembly WestEnd is a private association of residents of Weststadt and Endenich, who met for the first time in January of 2023 to exchange ideas about sustainable projects that they could do together in the neighborhood. The Freebox will be managed by volunteers from the initiative and from the neighborhood. It is planned that the Freebox will also become a contact point for requests for help and offers, as well as for information about upcoming events and happenings in the neighborhood. The idea is to install a kind of bulletin board on the back of the box where events can be announced.