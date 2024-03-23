89 stations tested How good are the stations in and around Bonn?
Bonn/Region · The association Go.Rheinland has tested 189 railway stations in the Rhineland. Beuel station did not do well. So what about the other stations in Bonn and the surrounding region? We take a look at the test results.
"Beuel station isn't exactly a showpiece," a reader recently wrote about what is currently the only station with IC connections between Bonn and the north of Germany: "With heavy luggage, up and down the stairs, and that in a snowstorm." Conclusion: "I think it's just sad." But it was not accessibility that played a role in the eleventh railway station report that has just been published by the Go.Rheinland organisation. Rather, the testers inspected almost 200 stations between Aachen and Gummersbach, looking at cleanliness, the condition of seating, litter bins and information boards, and the functionality of weather protection.
On the inspectors' traffic lights, which range from green (acceptable appearance) to yellow (still acceptable) to pink (unacceptable), Beuel station is in the yellow zone. They found the weather protection to be unacceptable,
Hennef brings up the rear
One pink card and the majority of stations in the green zone, in some cases considerable problems with cleanliness and graffiti, weather protection and the condition of ticket machines: this is the balance sheet for the stations in the Bonn region. While the stations around Bonn and in the Rhein-Sieg district came off well on average in the 2023 station report, Cologne came in for more criticism. Cologne-Ehrenfeld, for example, is one of the worst performers. With six stations, the Cologne area is among the twelve worst. These include the S 12 and the S 19 stop Im Siegbogen in Hennef.
Bonn Hauptbahnhof, Siegburg and Helmholzstraße are well in the green zone, as are Alfter-Impekoven, Bad Godesberg, Endenich Nord, Mehlem, Duisdorf, Oberkassel, Königswinter, Eitorf, Meckenheim, Rheinbach, Rhöndorf, Weilerswist and Witterschlick. Bad Honnef station is in the yellow zone, with a long list of problems ranging from inadequate weather protection to the poor state of the floors.
A downward trend
In 2023, Go.Rheinland, the public transport authority for local rail passenger transport (SPNV), tested 189 out of a total of 200 stations twice. Eleven could not be included due to the effects of the flood. In the previous year (2022), 17 stations could not be assessed. Overall, the result is below the previous year's level: 74 per cent were in the green zone in 2023, compared to 76 per cent in 2022. Managing director Norbert Reinkober comments: "Our quality checks show that the number of stations in the acceptable range has now fallen three times in a row."
We will work together with station operators, cities and municipalities to stop this trend". The number of stations and stops with unacceptable defects remained the same as in 2022, at six per cent. In 2023, a total of 20 percent of stations were in the yellow zone, compared to 18 per cent the previous year. The greatest need for action is in Sindorf and Köln-Ehrenfeld. Arsbeck and Hennef Im Siegbogen are in third and fourth place respectively.
As in previous years, frequent graffiti and an increase in vandalism are among the problem areas. The "cleanliness of escalators" and the condition of ticket machines have deteriorated dramatically.
Original text: Thomas Kliemann
Translation: Jean Lennox