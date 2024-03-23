89 stations tested How good are the stations in and around Bonn?

One pink card and the majority of stations in the green zone, in some cases considerable problems with cleanliness and graffiti, weather protection and the condition of ticket machines: this is the balance sheet for the stations in the Bonn region. While the stations around Bonn and in the Rhein-Sieg district came off well on average in the 2023 station report, Cologne came in for more criticism. Cologne-Ehrenfeld, for example, is one of the worst performers. With six stations, the Cologne area is among the twelve worst. These include the S 12 and the S 19 stop Im Siegbogen in Hennef.