Clubs and bars How good is Bonn's nightlife really?

While the miniature footballers at the foosball table in the "Wache" are being cheered on, Micheal Marx is taking a breather at the entrance to the trendy pub in Heerstraße. "I live just round the corner, so I come here a lot," says the 43-year-old amidst clouds of cigarette smoke. Living so close is often "disastrous" for Marx, he explains: "I meet a lot of friends and colleagues from the creative scene at the Wache. The classic one beer often turns into three, four or even more glasses," he says with a grin. His partying and going out bubble is mainly limited to Bonn's old town - "between 'Nyx' and 'Blow up'". As for the best clubs to go to in Bonn - "I can't really say much about that, because if I really want to party, I go to Cologne," an answer that is not uncommon in Bonn.