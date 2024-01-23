Clubs and bars How good is Bonn's nightlife really?
Bonn · There are quite a few prejudices about going out in Bonn. So let’s hear what partygoers and landlords have to say about nightlife in Bonn.
While the miniature footballers at the foosball table in the "Wache" are being cheered on, Micheal Marx is taking a breather at the entrance to the trendy pub in Heerstraße. "I live just round the corner, so I come here a lot," says the 43-year-old amidst clouds of cigarette smoke. Living so close is often "disastrous" for Marx, he explains: "I meet a lot of friends and colleagues from the creative scene at the Wache. The classic one beer often turns into three, four or even more glasses," he says with a grin. His partying and going out bubble is mainly limited to Bonn's old town - "between 'Nyx' and 'Blow up'". As for the best clubs to go to in Bonn - "I can't really say much about that, because if I really want to party, I go to Cologne," an answer that is not uncommon in Bonn.
There are many myths and legends surrounding the nightlife in this city of 340,000 inhabitants. Some even claim that BONN is an acronym for "Bundesstadt ohne nennenswertes Nachtleben" (federal city with no nightlife to speak of). When asked where the best place to party in Bonn is, Bonners often refer to the metropolis 30 kilometres downstream on the Rhine. And when Bonn was named the provisional capital in 1949, author John Le Carré joked: "Bonn is half the size of Chicago's central cemetery, but twice as dead." But there are several clubs and bars in the federal city, especially in the historic city centre and around the main railway station, where you can party.
The disco bar "Nyx" is less than a beer's length away from the "Wache", and Marx ends up there after a while. In the January cold, thinly clad revellers drag on their fags outside the door. "Please move your bottles to the other side of the street. We could get fined here if the police come," doorman Jannik instructs a young couple. When the door opens, Haddaway's "What is love" spills out onto the street. "It's a 90s party here today, let me have a quick look in your bags and then you can pay the ladies behind the door five euros for entry," says the doorman to a small group.
Normally the first few weeks of the year are rather quiet
Jannik, black jacket, grey beard, has been working at the pub with the dance floor in the old town for more than ten years. He is surprised at how busy it is on one of the first Saturdays of the year. "Normally, the first few weeks in January are quiet because people have spent a lot of money and carnival isn't that far away," he says. Perhaps, he surmises, "people have a bit of money left over from Grandma". To a certain extent, he can understand the derogatory remarks about nightlife in Bonn, "because ten or twelve years ago we had a much more varied range of live music". But too many residents complained about it being too loud, he says. "But we're in the city - that's life too."
Meanwhile, the inside of the rustic pub is heaving. At the front, next to the large bar, there are several tables where a dice cup is passed around. At the back is the packed dance floor. In the light of the lasers and in the midst of the revellers, there are wild dance moves. "I'm delighted at how popular we are at the moment and I'm honestly amazed at how big things have got. It can go on like this," says Jannik.
Family celebrations, not for clubbers
The music attracts many fun-loving people in their 30s and 40s, but students like Milla Kerkhof and her friends also enjoy the atmosphere. "I think Bonn's nightlife has a family feel to it," says the 22-year-old German studies student. "It's not for clubbers, but it suits me just fine." Her mission for the night? "To test out the decades a bit." A fellow student next to her interjects: "Most people say that Cologne is better. But they're still drawn to the Wache, the Nyx or the N8schicht."
Tobias Epping knows his way around both clubs and bars. He runs "Die Wache", a bar that has been open every day of the year for more than 20 years. He gained club experience with the "Untergrund" as well as the "Blow up". According to him, there is definitely a kernel of truth in the sayings about the federal city. On the one hand, the landlord doesn’t like it that in Bonn "it just takes one person to complain about the noise". For operators of night-time establishments, it is hardly possible to stay within the utopian maximal decibel levels. "And the other problem is Cologne." Epping knows that if the trains were running, you would be in the party mile of the metropolis at Cologne Südbahnhof in a quarter of an hour.
The city is not designed for wild parties
"Bonn’s urban planning is not designed for parties. There is no neighbourhood anywhere with less strict guidelines, like in Hamburg’s Kiez or in Düsseldorf, for example," says the operator of the "Wache". Another thing is the way the city’s 35,000 or so students party, how much they are willing to spend. Things are different than they used to be in the past. And then there are the horrendous rents in the city and a high workload for students, all of which are reflected in the club's cash register, explains Epping.
One major event in Bonn's party calendar is the Bauernschwoof organised by the Agricultural Student Council at Bonn University. Party-loving agricultural scientists from all over Germany travel to the former capital city especially for the big do. It is one of the few big parties that still take place in Bonn. "There are still a few clubs, but if Bonn's nightlife is known for anything, it's for its bars," says Epping.
25-year-old psychology student Louis Bixenmann, who is standing outside the "N8schicht" discotheque with a mate in the early hours of the morning, thinks the same. At some point during the evening, everyone is drawn to this club, say the young people. For the student, who comes from Wiesbaden, it definitely depends on where you come from and what yardstick you use to judge the city's nightlife. "You can't and shouldn't compare Bonn's nightlife with the really big cities. But compared to similar sized cities like Mainz or Darmstadt, Bonn is definitely right at the top of the rankings."
Original text: Viktor Müller; Translation: Jean Lennox