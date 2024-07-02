Census and city deliver different results How many inhabitants does Bonn really have?

That there can be deviations from reality in the municipal register is undisputed. This could be the case, for example, if a citizen moves abroad without deregistering, or if new residents do not register in the federal city. However, with the available data it is not possible to determine whether the number of inactive records, i.e., over-registrations, deviates so enormously from the census count or whether under-registration in the census is more likely to be the reason for the deviating results.