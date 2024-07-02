Census and city deliver different results How many inhabitants does Bonn really have?
Bonn · The city of Bonn and the census have produced different results. The discrepancy concerns almost 19,000 people and significant funding for the city.
In 2022, the population was counted throughout Germany in mid-May. The EU-mandated census serves as an important basis for numerous regulations, such as the division of electoral districts, EU funding, and the municipal financial equalisation scheme. For the city of Bonn, the census determines, among other things, the allocation of state funds. However, these are likely to be lower than had been hoped for, as the census figures are significantly lower than the city's own count.
According to the results of the census, as of mid-May 2022, exactly 321,544 people were living in Bonn. The responsible statistical offices of the federal and state governments presented the results last week. The Bonn statistics office, which determines its population at the turn of the year based on the registration register, counted 337,969 people at the end of 2021, and even 342,703 people at the end of 2022. On average, this is almost 19,000 more inhabitants than were counted by the census.
How the city of Bonn evaluates the census count
After discrepancies had already occurred in the 2011 census - the city of Bonn, together with other municipalities, even filed an unsuccessful lawsuit at that time – the administration expressed surprise again about the differences following the publication of the results, particularly about their clarity. As an employee of the press office explained, the city's population statistics are based on data from the population register, from which a certain number of people are subtracted. "This process is carried out using programmes and methods common in German municipal statistics and generally has a fairly high degree of reliability."
That there can be deviations from reality in the municipal register is undisputed. This could be the case, for example, if a citizen moves abroad without deregistering, or if new residents do not register in the federal city. However, with the available data it is not possible to determine whether the number of inactive records, i.e., over-registrations, deviates so enormously from the census count or whether under-registration in the census is more likely to be the reason for the deviating results.
The press office could not initially answer what impact the census results would have on the city and whether even the budget plans would have to be adjusted. As the employee reported, the cities will still receive a data sheet from the statistical state offices with detailed explanations for determining the population figures in each city. Only then could the data be analysed in detail.
How the census team assesses the differences
In response to an enquiry, the NRW state office responsible for the census emphasised that its own procedure had been qualitatively and scientifically tested. As spokesperson Claudia Key from NRW state office for information and technology, the 2022 census also used registration data from municipal registers as a basis and cleaned it up. In the final step, the results from surveys were supplemented in order to verify the information from the population register. These random sample surveys of households, in which according to Key around ten per cent of people in NRW were questioned, were extrapolated.
The census is designed to verify the information in the registration registers. The statistical offices of the federal and state governments determined realistic population figures with the 2022 census.
Original text: Jonas Dirker
Translation: Jean Lennox