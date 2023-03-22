Ignition cables bitten, devastated attics How martens and raccoons cause damage in Bonn

But martens and raccoons can also become uninvited guests in the house. The unpleasant consequences are disturbance of the peace, destroyed insulation and the stench of the animals' droppings. Hunting advisor Schorn can only give advice on how to combat them. The hunting of martens and raccoons is largely prohibited in the city area and the setting of traps is also forbidden. In special cases, those affected can apply for an exemption, but the procedure is very complicated. In addition, there is the closed season from February to October, during which hunting is completely prohibited. Annika Temp, employee of the pest control company "Reinelt & Temp", reports similar difficulties. "The only thing we can do is to scare the animals away." But even that, she says, comes with strict guidelines and is only allowed at certain times of the year. So what can be done to protect against the little evildoers?