Ignition cables bitten, devastated attics How martens and raccoons cause damage in Bonn
Bonn · The marten is now found all over the city and causes problems. The raccoon is also on the advance. What dangers these animals pose and how you can protect yourself.
They chew up cables and hoses in the engine compartment, nest in attics and destroy insulation and insulating material. Martens and raccoons cause problems in Bonn time and again. According to the Bonn hunting association, martens are now found throughout the entire city. According to estimates by the ADAC breakdown service in Bonn, there are about 20 to 30 marten damage calls per month. As garages on the outskirts of the city reported to the GA, they also register cases of damage by martens every month. In urban areas, however, there are considerably fewer
Martens are especially active in summer
"Martens are especially active in the summer months, because during the mating season they increasingly nibble on cables and can thus cause considerable damage to vehicles," Laura Scherer of the ADAC reported. Martens look for warm and dry shelter in the engine compartment. One marten is not a problem at first, explained a motor vehicle mechatronics technician from Beuel. As soon as there are two, however, there are territorial fights. This was also confirmed by Lutz Schorn, chairman of the Bonn hunting association.
The animals nibble on cables and damage heat insulation. Car drivers can recognise possible damage from paw prints, food remains or shredded rubber parts in the engine compartment. Reduced engine performance or a torn ignition cable can also be clues. As soon as such signs appear, one should seek advice from a car repair shop. Otherwise, expensive and above all dangerous consequences can occur. The ADAC informed that only defects directly caused by the animals are covered by the partial cover insurance. Drivers are often left to pay for consequential damage.
Protecting a car against martens is difficult. Dardan Hoti, managing director of the pest control company "PestOff" recommends having the car covered from underneath with an engine cover at a garage. The ADAC also advises an engine wash. This removes all traces of odour left by the animals from the engine compartment. In this way, those affected can prevent other martens from being attracted.
The animals can also cause damage in the house
But martens and raccoons can also become uninvited guests in the house. The unpleasant consequences are disturbance of the peace, destroyed insulation and the stench of the animals' droppings. Hunting advisor Schorn can only give advice on how to combat them. The hunting of martens and raccoons is largely prohibited in the city area and the setting of traps is also forbidden. In special cases, those affected can apply for an exemption, but the procedure is very complicated. In addition, there is the closed season from February to October, during which hunting is completely prohibited. Annika Temp, employee of the pest control company "Reinelt & Temp", reports similar difficulties. "The only thing we can do is to scare the animals away." But even that, she says, comes with strict guidelines and is only allowed at certain times of the year. So what can be done to protect against the little evildoers?
Access points for the animals must be found
"The main problem is that the marten finds an entrance," says Schorn. A remedy could be a wildlife camera, which can be used to observe how the marten gets into the attic. Those affected should then have the relevant places sealed. It is important to make sure that the marten has already been scared away. Professional pest control works with repellents from specialised dealers. The various companies use foul-smelling pastes or powders as well as lemon-based sprays.
The raccoon has also arrived in the federal city
According to information from the Bonn hunting association, the raccoon has also arrived in the city of Bonn. It is particularly known to occur in Beuel. The raccoon, which originally settled in North America, is not currently causing any major problems in Bonn. Temp confirms that they have not had to deal with any damage caused by raccoons in their company so far. However, this could change quickly. As the Bonn Nature Conservation Union reports, raccoons have no natural enemies here, so they can spread very quickly. In Kassel, the rapid spread of raccoons has recently led to major problems. They not only nest in houses, but as an invasive species they also threaten other native species such as birds or amphibians. Because of animal protection regulations, however, hunting raccoons is difficult, says Schorn. "A permanent solution to this problem is not in sight."