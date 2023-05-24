Experts discuss fundamental rights on the net in Bonn How online hate undermines freedom of expression

The internet is not a lawless space. Even in the virtual world, paragraphs and the articles of the Basic Law apply. No wonder, then, that on Monday evening at the expert forum in Bonn's Leoninum on the occasion of this year's Fundamental Rights Day, the opening words were "Welcome to the city of the Fundamental Law". This was fitting for the mission of the Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, Ulrich Kelber. And Kelber describes it like this: "We see ourselves as a fundamental rights authority that sees itself as a defender and enforcer of fundamental rights, also in the digital space." What sounds abstract is therefore close to you, to hate on the net, the topic of the evening.