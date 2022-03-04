Bonn educator gives tips : How parents and teachers can talk with children about the war

Parents should help their children to process what is going on in Ukraine, advises an expert. Foto: dpa-tmn/Christin Klose

Bonn The war in Ukraine has been a topic in schools for some days already, affecting children and young people in Bonn. Educator Isabel Ruland advises parents and teachers to help children as they process what is happening, they should not be left to deal with the turmoil on their own.

At the Bonn demonstrations for peace, children walk along with anti-Putin signs. The war in Ukraine has been a topic in schools since last Thursday. "We try to make the students feel safe," explains Elke Buttgereit, deputy head of the Medinghoven Community Elementary School. Especially with children whose language of origin is Russian, a great deal of sensitivity is required, she says. But the pupils who came as refugees from Syrian war zones and in some cases still need psychological support are once again feeling the strain. "What kind of world are our children growing up in? I am stunned," says Buttgereit.

Religious service becomes a prayer for peace

Christoph Weigeldt says that the German foreign minister's words about waking up in a different world on Thursday also affected students. "Our student council has clearly spoken out against war," the principal of the Amos Comenius Gymnasium (secondary school) wrote in an email that was circulated. All classes were given the chance to discuss the violence in Europe during the first lesson on Wednesday, he said. In consultation with the Protestant congregation, the religious service in school was redesigned as a prayer for peace. Students were invited to help organize it. "In school, we can try to put the feelings into words and process them," says Weigeldt. In a similar fashion, Daniela Römmelt, head of the Gertrud-Bäumer-Realschule (secondary school) says "We, too, have prepared ourselves to answer all the students' questions in an age-appropriate way.”

Isabel Ruland, a Bonn-based educator and criminologist, acknowledges the observations made by school principals. "Children are frightened by the outbreak of war in Ukraine," says the textbook author. And not only Ukrainian children who live here and worry about relatives. Other youth are now also affected by insecurity. The topic is on the news, on cell phones, in families, in schools and even in daycare centers. "And there it abruptly creates new insecurity," the educator has observed. This poses a challenge, she says, because young people have already been stressed by the pandemic for two years and are "thin-skinned. It is now extremely important not to leave children of all ages alone with this fear.”

Expert advises: Take children's concerns seriously

What doesn't help are sentences like: "You don't need to be afraid" or trying to carry on as if everything is normal. War is a trigger of fear that could hardly be more immediate. "The concerns of our children are justified and deserve to be taken seriously." Ruland advises adults to listen very carefully to children in these days and also to be sensitive to what is not said, to read between the lines. "The younger children are, the more they will fill in and replace gaps in knowledge with imagination…,” the educator warns. Young people, on the other hand, are disturbed by the false information circulating in dubious or social media.

Adults should address all of this in an age-appropriate way, says Ruland. The TV station KIKA could be helpful for children. Young people should be directed to credible media sources, she says. "Another piece of advice is to say that you are also worried, because children then feel emotionally understood”. And one should also discuss that people can die in war but always emphasize that families in Germany are not currently threatened by the Ukraine conflict, explains Ruland. However, the topic should not be discussed just before going to bed. For children, that is far too stressful before a night of sleep.

Goal: Maintain control over the situation

Teachers, parents and educators should try to maintain control over the situation, the expert advises. "Let's always convey: no matter what happens, we'll find a solution," Ruland says. One can donate. One can comfort Ukrainian school friends living here. One can prepare to help if it becomes necessary to support refugees from Ukraine, she says. "We can go to a peace demonstration and hold up self-made posters for peace together with other people," Ruland gives as a tip. Children and young people can take part in these activities, giving them the feeling that they are not completely powerless.

"Be the rock," the educator concludes for parents and teachers. Children and young people need to feel secure in their personal relationships, especially at the moment. Answering questions, processing feelings, consoling and keeping everyone in the daily routine are important so that children and young people are not drowning in their worries. They need to have time to concentrate on other things and for younger children to still enjoy some playtime.

INFORMATION RESOURCES FROM DÜSSELDORF Teachers should address the issue in class The North Rhine-Westphalia Ministry of Education sent school principals a collection of links and materials by e-mail on Tuesday morning, which they can use to address the current concerns of their students. The war in Ukraine is "causing uncertainty and fear in large parts of the school community and often raises questions that are difficult to answer for everyone involved," the ministry writes. Teachers are therefore expressly encouraged to take up the topic in school and to address it carefully in order to offer students social and psychological support. The paper can be foundonline. The Bonn school authority also refers to the services offered by the city's school social workers and school psychologists.