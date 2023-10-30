Horror houses and creepy parties How people on the Rhine, Sieg and Ahr are celebrating Halloween

■ Motto parties in the Ahr: Since the day after Halloween, All Saints' Day, is a public holiday in both North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, dance enthusiasts in the region can sleep in. But first you have to find the right party. For example, you can celebrate here: In the Glasfabrik in Bad Breisig, the Tomurreland Halloween Edition will take place on Tuesday, 31 October, from 9 pm. The organiser is the Junggesellenverein Westum, which is decorating the hall eerily for the evening. Visitors are encouraged to come in costume. The DJ duo Ayaron & RobG will provide the music. They will be playing electronic dance music and techno, as Andreas Kessel, chairman of the Westum bachelors, reports. At the same time, on the North Rhine-Westphalian side of the border, in Blankenheim near the mouth of the Ahr, the fifth Halloween party will be held in the Weiherhalle. For this special night, the hall will be "transformed into a scary and fascinating Halloween paradise", the announcement says promisingly. DJs Kappes and Paytric will be responsible for the music.