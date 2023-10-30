Horror houses and creepy parties How people on the Rhine, Sieg and Ahr are celebrating Halloween
Region · Fog machines in the front garden, horses in costume and scary theme parties: The GA took a look around the world of horror fans.
Children dressed in spooky costumes going from door to door on the last evening of October, ringing doorbells and shouting "trick or treat" is, of course, a sign that it’s Halloween. But is this newfangled nonsense or tradition? We had to get used to it in Germany, because here it is indeed a relatively new tradition. Ringing doorbells and singing or warbling in exchange for a few sweets is traditionally a Sankt Martin custom. But Halloween? What’s it all about? Here are some facts.
■ Where did the custom originate? Halloween originated in the British Isles and was exported to America with Irish immigrants in the 19th century. Now it is being reimported from there to Europe, so to speak.
■ What makes the festival special? The Irish still celebrate Halloween today with fortune telling, bonfires and pranks. In America, Halloween is a big harvest festival with pumpkins. There, too, children go from house to house shouting "Trick or Treat!"
■ What were the beginnings in Germany? Halloween festivities in Germany date back to the 1970s, primarily at American army bases. In the Rhineland it was readily adopted as a "carnival in autumn".
■ What exactly is Halloween about? A hollowed-out pumpkin carved into a grimace with a candle is the symbol of Halloween. Then there are the schoolchildren who go from door to door singing in exchange for sweets, and the Halloween parties where people wear spooky costumes. The late tradition researcher Alois Döring believed that there was no truth to the claim that Halloween goes back to the Celtic pagan festival of Samhain. There is no evidence to support this, he said. However, he did believe that All Souls Day serves the function of making us think of our own mortality and to face up to it in a playful way.
■ Horror house in Königswinter: Alexander Mettelsiefen from Königswinter wants to introduce the tradition of turning your home into a gruesomely decorated horror house into the Siebengebirge. He is taking advantage of the narrow space of the Wallgässchen in Königswinter's old town to transform the cramped pedestrian path to the Rhine promenade and the neighbouring town hall into a haunted alley with ghosts, skulls, skeletons, giant spiders and the undead. From nightfall on Tuesday, 31 October, there will be "a little show for children", as the Halloween enthusiast puts it. He doesn't want to give away much about how gruesome things will be all around his house, Wallgässchen 2, Mettelsiefen, but he does say "It's going to be spooky."
■ Creepy effects in Walberberg: Luckily, Wollsiefer's neighbours are aware of what's going on. If they didn't, someone might get the idea of calling the fire brigade when clouds of steam rise from the property on Buschgasse in Bornheim-Walberberg. The smoke will be produced by a fog machine for the Halloween decorations that Manfred Wollsiefer and his niece Joana have put up in the front garden of the house. Pumpkins, spiders with homemade webs, witches, ghosts and much more - including light effects. They decorated for "fun", says Manfred Wollsiefer. In addition, 150 bags packed with goodies are waiting. "40 children have already promised to come," says Joana Wollsiefer. For the adults, there will be mulled wine at a fire barrel. The family is looking forward to a nice and sociable Halloween evening. Afterwards, the decorations will be taken down – but new ones will be up again soon. For St. Martin's Day, torches will light up the front garden, and uncle and niece already have plans for the Christmas season.
■ Spooky ride in Alfter: The oval track of the Alfter Reit- und Fahrverein is haunted: Witches, zombies and ghosts make the grounds unsafe on a gloomy Sunday morning, on the backs of eerily dressed horses. Twenty-one riders from the age of eleven are in action at the club's official Halloween ride. As teams of two or three, they show off their riding skills. "For the horse as well as for the rider, this is a good exercise to train calmness in day-to-day life. Apart from that, it's all about having fun," explains club chairperson Jeanette Waldhausen. The tasks fit the motto: archery, painting pumpkins or turning teammates into mummies with toilet paper. Afterwards, there is a rally through the forest, for which questions were developed over a period of four weeks.
■ Scary party in Hennef: Halloween parties are also now well-established in Germany. Just like at carnival, the right costume plays a crucial role. Birgit Fischer is the owner of the shop "Lieblingskostüm" in Hennef and actually specialises in carnival costumes. But in the last weeks of October, many customers come to her shop looking for the right Halloween outfit. "In the past few days, I have sold a lot of somewhat sinister pirate stuff," she reports. A pirate costume can be worn equally well for Halloween and carnival. In addition, she is currently selling many "rags and tatters" costumes, especially in the colours black, red and silver. Costumes in the style of the Mexican holiday "Día de Muertos", the Day of the Dead, are also in high demand at the moment: "These are costumes and accessories with skulls and flowers," says Fischer. She has drawers full of little skeletons and skulls, which she finishes herself with glitter.
■ Motto parties in the Ahr: Since the day after Halloween, All Saints' Day, is a public holiday in both North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, dance enthusiasts in the region can sleep in. But first you have to find the right party. For example, you can celebrate here: In the Glasfabrik in Bad Breisig, the Tomurreland Halloween Edition will take place on Tuesday, 31 October, from 9 pm. The organiser is the Junggesellenverein Westum, which is decorating the hall eerily for the evening. Visitors are encouraged to come in costume. The DJ duo Ayaron & RobG will provide the music. They will be playing electronic dance music and techno, as Andreas Kessel, chairman of the Westum bachelors, reports. At the same time, on the North Rhine-Westphalian side of the border, in Blankenheim near the mouth of the Ahr, the fifth Halloween party will be held in the Weiherhalle. For this special night, the hall will be "transformed into a scary and fascinating Halloween paradise", the announcement says promisingly. DJs Kappes and Paytric will be responsible for the music.
