“Shary” How private car sharing works with a new app from Bonn

Cars rented out per the “Shary" app are covered by VHV insurance from Hanover. "You can drive with peace of mind," says Hoenig, "because in the event of an unexpected incident, both the driver and the vehicle are comprehensively protected." The insurance is divided into three insurance classes, ranging from 100 kW (approx. 130 hp) to 300 kW (407 hp). The cheapest insurance rate costs 6.75 euros per day, while the most expensive vehicle class is insured for just under twelve euros. The owner sets the rental price, the minimum price is 15 euros, the limit is set at 1,500 euros per day. The insurance premium is then added. According to Hoenig, in the event of an accident, the renter contacts the platform operator, who in turn informs the insurance company.