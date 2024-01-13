“Shary” How private car sharing works with a new app from Bonn
Bonn · Unlike conventional car sharing, users of the new "Shary" app rent cars from private owners on a daily basis. Bonn-based founder Finn M. Hoenig describes it as an "Airbnb for private vehicles”. This is how it works.
According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority, there are around 45 million private vehicles in Germany - and the number is rising. "However, all these cars are only used for an average of one hour a day," explains “Shary” Managing Director Finn M. Hoenig. The Bonn-based start-up wants to make some of these cars available on a digital platform for private-to-private car sharing.
You don't have to be a company to offer car sharing, explains Hoenig. You just have to have a car. And many people do have cars, he says. Add to that, more and more people not only want to drive their cars themselves, but also earn money from them when they don't need their vehicle. In principle, his model of P2P car sharing is a kind of Airbnb for private vehicles - and the market for this type of car sharing is growing steadily in Germany.
Rent a car or offer one for rent
“Shary” is a service designed to enable private individuals to rent out their car to other private individuals. One needs an internet connection of course and a credit card is required for payment. As Hoenig goes on to explain, the payments made are guaranteed and are transferred once a week.
According to Hoenig, private car sharing with “Shary” offers a number of advantages: "It enables a more efficient use of resources by sharing private vehicles." This results in cost savings for vehicle renters and additional income for car owners. “As well, Shary promotes more sustainable mobility and helps to reduce the number of vehicles, which in turn can have a positive impact on traffic congestion and parking space shortages in urban areas.”
How “Shary” works
Registration and booking: To use “Shary”, you have to register via the “Shary” app, which can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Users can then search for available cars at the desired location using the app. The booking is made online, as is the payment.
Pick up the vehicle: After booking, users receive all the relevant information from the vehicle owner regarding the handover of the car. The car is usually handed over with a full tank of gas or - in the case of electric cars - fully charged. After that, the user is free to drive the car.
Return: At the end of the rental period, the car must be returned to the agreed location and the key returned. The owner then checks the car for damage and whether it is fully fueled or charged. If everything is in order, payment is completed.
How the trips are insured
Cars rented out per the “Shary" app are covered by VHV insurance from Hanover. "You can drive with peace of mind," says Hoenig, "because in the event of an unexpected incident, both the driver and the vehicle are comprehensively protected." The insurance is divided into three insurance classes, ranging from 100 kW (approx. 130 hp) to 300 kW (407 hp). The cheapest insurance rate costs 6.75 euros per day, while the most expensive vehicle class is insured for just under twelve euros. The owner sets the rental price, the minimum price is 15 euros, the limit is set at 1,500 euros per day. The insurance premium is then added. According to Hoenig, in the event of an accident, the renter contacts the platform operator, who in turn informs the insurance company.
“Shary” is an independent P2P car sharing service from Bonn-based Cardome GmbH. As such, it complements the extensive range of car sharing companies in Bonn. In cooperation with Cambio, Scouter and Grüner Flotte, the city of Bonn has recently significantly expanded its car sharing offer in public spaces: in addition to the numerous parking spaces already rented by the car sharing organizations on private properties, up to 155 new car sharing parking spaces are currently being set up on public streets at 73 locations throughout the city. This wide range of services is intended to offer Bonn residents an alternative to owning their own car and in that way be an important part of the mobility turnaround in Bonn.
There are the current car sharing offers in Bonn:
Station-based are Cambio Carsharing, Die grüne Flotte, Scouter Carsharing, Stattauto
Free-floating car sharing (not station-based): Miles Carsharing
(Orig. text: Sascha Stienen / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)