Great places to watch the football How publicans in Beuel are preparing for UEFA Euro 2024

Fans can enjoy the games at Bahnhöfchen with a view of the Rhine, if they can tear themselves away from the six screens. German games will be shown with sound, while other matches will be in the background with no sound. "You need to book a place beforehand," recommends event manager Yasmin Mbaye. "For the German games, there's a minimum consumption of €20 per person." If you’re reserved a seat, you need to be there one hour before kickoff, she adds. If reserved seats remain empty, they will be reassigned on the game day. There are various draft beers and burgers and schnitzels, Mbaye promises.