Police prepare for ceremony How the chancellor will be protected when visiting Bonn
Bonn · Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Bonn for the ceremony of the Parliamentary Council. Police and BKA will secure the area around the Museum Koenig, which will also affect traffic on Thursday and Friday.
To mark the 75th anniversary of the Parliamentary Council, the German Bundestag is hosting a ceremony in Bonn this Friday. In addition to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, many other high-ranking officials are expected to attend the ceremony. High security measures, especially around the Museum Koenig on Adenauerallee, will cause restrictions.
The Bonn police, for example, are preparing for a larger deployment, as spokesman Michael Beyer explains. Around 300 police officers will be on duty. One of the main tasks will be to direct and secure traffic. Already on Thursday, the Adenauerallee in the direction of Bad Godesberg between Tempelstraße and Simrockstraße will be closed to one lane of oncoming traffic. As a result, Adenauerallee will only have one lane in both directions.
In the area of Adenauerallee between Joachimstraße and Schedestraße, there will also be a no-stopping zone for the parking lane there. Access to Kaiser-Friedrich-Strasse and Tempelstrasse will only be possible from the direction of Bad Godesberg. These regulations will be in effect until 3 p.m. on Friday.
The Bonn police refer to such situations as "special organisational structures". Specifically, the authority is responsible for the entire area protection. This includes everything that takes place outside the buildings. There are zones where officers of the riot squad are stationed and, depending on the situation, patrol heavily armed. Another important point is reconnaissance - that is, knowing what is happening where and whether, for example, there are suspicious persons in the vicinity. The criminal investigation department is also involved in this.
BKA protects federal constitutional organs
The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), on the other hand, takes care of personal and internal protection - and does not show its cards. "As a matter of principle, we do not give any information on tactical measures," says a spokesperson for the authority. The personal protection of members of the federal constitutional organs and, in special cases, of their foreign guests is a central task of the BKA. Among others, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, Bundesrat President Peter Tschentscher, former Federal President Joachim Gauck and representatives of the Federal Constitutional Court will be guests on the two days. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has excused himself.
For the BKA, such events, where many public officials come together, are not unusual, but they also do not take place too often. Some people enjoy permanent personal protection anyway, including the Federal Chancellor and also the Federal President. For others, there is also the possibility of receiving special protection for specific occasions.
For this purpose, people are divided into protection categories. How many and which units are ultimately deployed is assessed daily on the basis of the current danger situation. State-of-the-art technology is also used time and again, such as armoured vehicles that look like civilian cars or special intelligence technology that can be used to monitor an environment.
(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Mareike Graepel)