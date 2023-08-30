Police prepare for ceremony How the chancellor will be protected when visiting Bonn

The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), on the other hand, takes care of personal and internal protection - and does not show its cards. "As a matter of principle, we do not give any information on tactical measures," says a spokesperson for the authority. The personal protection of members of the federal constitutional organs and, in special cases, of their foreign guests is a central task of the BKA. Among others, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, Bundesrat President Peter Tschentscher, former Federal President Joachim Gauck and representatives of the Federal Constitutional Court will be guests on the two days. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has excused himself.