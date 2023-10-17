"We just want to present good music" How the Crossroads Festival in the Harmonie is celebrating its 20th anniversary
Bonn · Peter Sommer has been presenting rock and blues for the WDR Crossroads Festival at the Harmonie for 20 years.
For 20 years, the WDR Rockpalast's Crossroads Festival has been bringing bands to Bonn’s Harmonie and from there to our living rooms. Not the big names, like at the legendary long nights in Essen's Grugahalle or at the major festivals - no, the team around music editor Peter Sommer is more interested in those artists who for some reason are still (or again) flying under the radar, and in newcomers and veterans who are worth seeing and hearing. On the occasion of the anniversary, Sommer looks back, remembers numerous highlights and also the one or another debacle.
The Crossroads Festival is Sommer's baby. He created and launched it to get away from jazz, he says with a laugh. "I was in Dieter Hens' editorial team at the time, but I really wanted to do blues and rock. So I came up with a broadcast format to present bands that were still relatively unknown. At first we filmed at Subway, a Cologne club, but it closed at the end of 2001. While looking for other locations, we came across the Harmonie, where we really got going in 2003." In the same year, Sommer took over from Peter Rüchel, the initiator of Rockpalast - and Dieter Hens, who also retired. Sommer admits that he now appreciates jazz, but he loves rock.
Peter Sommer has presented over 300 bands in the Harmonie.
Peter Sommer, like any (spiritual) father, can't stop talking. He has presented more than 300 bands in the Harmonie, from The Pretty Things to Triggerfinger and Beth Hart to Laura Cox, The New Roses and Massive Waggon. And these are just some of the more familiar names. "There have been so many musicians who have totally inspired me over the years," Sommer enthuses. "Most recently I thought Morgane Ji was unbelievably good, for example, but I also fondly remember the Brandos (2007) and Chris Farlowe (2006)."
And what didn't work at all? "Oh, the worst was Mick Taylor, who was lead guitarist for the Rolling Stones in the early 70s. His guitar was totally out of tune, but that didn't bother him. After a quarter of an hour, he left the stage without comment, and his band didn't know what was going on either. At some point Mick came back and continued playing - still on the out-of-tune guitar. That was below his level as well as ours." Despite this, the WDR crew still managed to cut together a 45-minute video. "Yes, with effort and hardship it just about worked. We even managed it with Sun Dial, although they were pretty out of it and even argued on stage. But even that didn't work with Penelope Houston: she came with a school band whose instruments were also out of tune - it was simply a fiasco."
Things like this are still the absolute exception today. "I would say that we could count these kinds of extreme negative examples on one hand," Sommer emphasises. In contrast, there are several hundred successes. At least in terms of production. "Of course, over the years there have always been bands that didn't go down well with the audience, but in every single festival edition there have been at least two performances that were an enrichment for everyone involved." Like soul singer Charles Bradley, who recorded his debut album at the age of 62 and hugged everyone in the audience in the Harmonie, drenched in sweat and tears, because they simply loved him from the first second. "Yes, that was a moving moment," says Peter Sommer. "That's exactly why we do Crossroads. We don't want to be chasing after any trends, we just want to present good music." WDR is sticking to this claim, even if the audience could sometimes be a little more heterogeneous. "I can't understand why hardly any young people come, even when we invite young bands," Sommer complains. "The WDR Rockpalast has been a brand for decades that is internationally appreciated and perceived as a seal of quality, but unfortunately we never managed to do that with Crossroads.
Bound up with Endenich
This makes it difficult to reach certain target groups. Yet we really have a lot to offer." Especially since the musical range has increased considerably over the years and has long since gone beyond classic blues and rock. "What we don't do is metal and similar harder styles that wouldn't sound good in the Harmonie."
But to change the location because of that? It’s out of the question for Peter Sommer. "On the one hand, we are very close to the whole team in Endenich and can rely on the people in all respects, and on the other hand, I honestly don't know of any club of comparable size in the whole of Germany that has such good lighting and sound technology as the Harmonie.
In other ways, too, the location is ideal for filming, for example in terms of parking for the director's truck, the short distances for set-up and changeover and the entire rest of the infrastructure. We're not just going to give that up."
Original article: Thomas Kölsch
Translation: Jean Lennox