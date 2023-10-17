"We just want to present good music" How the Crossroads Festival in the Harmonie is celebrating its 20th anniversary

Things like this are still the absolute exception today. "I would say that we could count these kinds of extreme negative examples on one hand," Sommer emphasises. In contrast, there are several hundred successes. At least in terms of production. "Of course, over the years there have always been bands that didn't go down well with the audience, but in every single festival edition there have been at least two performances that were an enrichment for everyone involved." Like soul singer Charles Bradley, who recorded his debut album at the age of 62 and hugged everyone in the audience in the Harmonie, drenched in sweat and tears, because they simply loved him from the first second. "Yes, that was a moving moment," says Peter Sommer. "That's exactly why we do Crossroads. We don't want to be chasing after any trends, we just want to present good music." WDR is sticking to this claim, even if the audience could sometimes be a little more heterogeneous. "I can't understand why hardly any young people come, even when we invite young bands," Sommer complains. "The WDR Rockpalast has been a brand for decades that is internationally appreciated and perceived as a seal of quality, but unfortunately we never managed to do that with Crossroads.