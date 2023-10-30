168 new parking spaces in the city district How the first bicycle parking garage in Beuel works

You can book a space in one of the bicycle parking garages in advance via app while you are on the road or at home. Opening, closing and ending the rental process takes just a few clicks. Users must register beforehand, using the V-Locker app, which shows which box is available. The system will be integrated into the SWB app "BONNmobil" at the beginning of 2024. The prices are the same as for their bicycle boxes. A list of the rates is available on the internet. It should be noted that, unlike the bicycle boxes, the bicycle parking garages do not offer charging facilities for e-bikes.