168 new parking spaces in the city district How the first bicycle parking garage in Beuel works
Beuel · In mid-December, the public utility company will open four bicycle parking garages in Bonn with 280 parking spaces, 168 of them in Beuel. The aim is to accommodate as many bicycles as possible in a small area: How does it work?
The first multi-storey car park for bicycles in Beuel is taking shape: Over the past few days, the individual modular elements of the structure have been brought into the right position with the help of a crane. According to SWB Bus und Bahn, once the garage is up and running, bikes can be stored in boxes in a theft-proof and dry manner. The first two bicycle parking systems at Beuel station and Konrad-Adenauer-Platz are expected to be put into operation in the next few weeks.
The intelligent parking system was developed by the Swiss company V-Locker AG. It consists of mechanical lightweight modules that are operated via a digital platform. Inside each tower module, the bicycle lockers move vertically in a paternoster lift system.
At the moment, what you can see at Beuel station is the shell of the building. The interior will be completed in November. The modern bicycle parking garage is to be put into operation in the coming weeks. The official inauguration will probably take place in mid-December.
Parking your bike should only take a few seconds
In addition to the bicycle parking rail, each box also has a storage compartment with space for a helmet, rain gear and backpack. During the period booked, the customer can access their box several times, for example to put in their shopping. In addition, a share function allows family members and friends to access the box.
"One bicycle occupies the area of a towel, i.e. about 0.4 square metres. The eight access gates of the bicycle parking garage prevent long waiting times at peak times. The actual process of parking in the box only takes a few seconds," says Hubert Müller, Chief Marketing Officer of V-Locker AG.
You can book a space in one of the bicycle parking garages in advance via app while you are on the road or at home. Opening, closing and ending the rental process takes just a few clicks. Users must register beforehand, using the V-Locker app, which shows which box is available. The system will be integrated into the SWB app "BONNmobil" at the beginning of 2024. The prices are the same as for their bicycle boxes. A list of the rates is available on the internet. It should be noted that, unlike the bicycle boxes, the bicycle parking garages do not offer charging facilities for e-bikes.
As many bikes as possible in a small space
You can pay for your booking by credit card, GiroPay and PayPal. For a bike to be parked in one of the boxes, it must not weigh more than 30 kilograms. It is important that the handlebars are no wider than 73 centimetres, the bicycle should not be higher than 113.5 centimetres and no longer than 190 centimetres. "The bicycle parking facility is designed to accommodate as many bikes as possible in as small an area as possible," explains Hubert Müller from V-Locker.
There will be 96 parking spaces at Beuel station and 72 at Konrad-Adenauer-Platz. The project is part of the "Emission-free inner city" funding project, a joint project of the Federal City of Bonn, Energie und Wasser GmbH and Stadtwerke Bonn Verkehrs GmbH. It is financially supported by the European Regional Development Fund and the NRW Ministry of Economics.
By the end of the year, bicycle parking garages with a total of 280 lockable boxes will be built at four central locations in Bonn: Konrad-Adenauer-Platz, Beuel station, Frankenbadplatz and Stiftsplatz.
(Orig. text: Holger Willcke / Translation: Jean Lennox)