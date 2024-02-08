Opening hours on Weiberfastnacht How the supermarkets in Bonn open for carnival
Bonn · Many supermarkets in Bonn close earlier over the carnival period, others are open as normal and some are not open at all. An overview of the opening hours of Rewe, Edeka, Lidl, Penny, Aldi and Kaufland shops in Bonn.
Whether it's essential groceries or the last few drinks for your own carnival party, it's not just revellers who need to stock up their fridges on carnival days. But this is not always possible. While some supermarkets are open as normal, some shops change the opening hours of their branches on Weiberfastnacht and Rose Monday or even close their doors completely. But how are the shops open during carnival?
Edeka
The Edeka Mohr shops on Bornheimer Straße, Lievelingsweg and in Dottendorf will be open during carnival as usual. The Edeka on Konrad-Adenauer-Platz in Bonn is closed on Weiberfastnacht. It is open until 2 pm on Rose Monday. The Edeka on Sternenburgstraße is open until 2 pm on Weiberfastnacht and until 1 pm on Rosenmontag.
Rewe
Many Rewe branches in Bonn have special opening hours during carnival. On Thursday, the doors of Rewe on Friedensplatz will open as usual at 7 a.m., but will close at 4 p.m. Customers will then be faced with closed doors for the parade through the city centre on Rose Monday. Other stores with changed opening hours:
- Friedrich-Breuer-Straße: Closed on Weiberfastnacht.
- Heerstraße in the old town: From 7 a.m., on Weiberfastnacht until 6 p.m. and on Rosenmontag until 12 noon.
- Kölnstraße: Thursday also from 7 am to 6 pm and on Monday from 7 am to 12 pm.
- Pleimesstraße: Normally open Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 10 pm. Closes at 8 p.m. on Old Friday and at 2 p.m. on Rose Monday.
- Am Buschhof in Oberkassel: Closes at 2 pm on Carnival Saturday and on Shrove Monday.
- Edisonallee: Closes at 1 pm on Shrove Monday.
- Koblenzer Straße in Bad Godesberg: Only open until 6 pm on Thursday.
- The usual opening hours apply to all other Rewe shops.
Aldi
There are no restrictions on the opening hours of Aldi shops in the Bonn city area for customers on carnival days. All shops are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Aldi on Poststraße from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Penny
The opening hours for the branches of this chain will be added as soon as they are finalised.
Lidl
The Lidl store in Hausdorffstraße will only be open until 12.30 pm on Carnival Saturday. The shop on Justus-von-Liebig-Straße will be open until 1 pm. And the Lidl store in Kölnstraße will close at 2 pm on Shrove Monday. All other Lidl shops will open at the usual times.
Kaufland
No changes at Kaufland in Bonn-Tannenbusch. The supermarket will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. over the carnival period.