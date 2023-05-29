Open-air exhibition in Bonn How Thomas Röthel is turning the space between the Post Tower and the banks of the Rhine into a sculpture trail

Röthel is not worried that his sculptures could be damaged: "They can withstand a lot. I like it when people liven up my sculptures." Although only half of the sculptures are in place right now, it is already noticeable that people are spending more time in the park, especially on the recent warm evenings. The exhibition, which was initiated by the gallery and is being held in cooperation with Deutsche Post and the City of Bonn, deliberately extends to the banks of the Rhine: "The sculptures should also blend in with nature. So it was important for me to include the Rhine when I am allowed to exhibit in Bonn."