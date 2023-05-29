Open-air exhibition in Bonn How Thomas Röthel is turning the space between the Post Tower and the banks of the Rhine into a sculpture trail
Bonn · Artist Thomas Röthel has found a prime exhibition site for his steel sculptures. From June, they will be on display on a sculpture path between the Post Tower and the banks of the Rhine.
You will find Thomas Röthel at the spot where a small crane and excavator can be seen on the banks of the Rhine behind the Post Tower. The artist from Middle Franconia is working on a temporary sculpture path that will lead to and from the post tower and the banks of the river from mid-June to October. It is no coincidence that Röthel is exhibiting in Bonn: "I have been working with the Geißler Bentler Gallery in Bonn for many years. Of course, smaller sculptures tend to be on show there. So the idea came up to show my larger sculptures in Bonn as well," says the artist.
Röthel started out as a wood sculptor, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father. But during his studies at the Academy of Fine Arts in Nuremberg, he discovered steel as a working material and has never looked back: "The beauty of steel is that you can move it. It is not static like wood that you carve. Asked if steel is not a bit bulky as a material, he answers with a laugh: "With steel there are only two possibilities: Either something works well or it doesn't work at all."
He brought 22 sculptures with him to Bonn, where they will form a path from the banks of the Rhine to the Post Tower, blending in perfectly with nature. Röthel works with solid steel that is bent or also turned. The two "Balance" works directly on the banks of the Rhine, which passers-by are also welcome to use as armchairs, are composed of two bent steel plates that - balanced - are placed inside each other and fixed in place.
Art that can withstand a lot
Röthel is not worried that his sculptures could be damaged: "They can withstand a lot. I like it when people liven up my sculptures." Although only half of the sculptures are in place right now, it is already noticeable that people are spending more time in the park, especially on the recent warm evenings. The exhibition, which was initiated by the gallery and is being held in cooperation with Deutsche Post and the City of Bonn, deliberately extends to the banks of the Rhine: "The sculptures should also blend in with nature. So it was important for me to include the Rhine when I am allowed to exhibit in Bonn."
Röthel's creations weigh several tonnes, but some of them appear delicate. They are anchored in the ground, and Röthel has taken care to keep the surface area as small as possible in order to preserve the green space, he says. The close connection between nature and his art is particularly important to him, he says, as the two should mesh ideally for a successful work.
During the production process, the artist moves the solid steel and creates works of art by turning it - without any welding at all. Only two segment arches are an exception. "These are early works, before I started working exclusively with solid steel."
Early works as well as completely new works can be seen at the temporary sculpture trail. Taking this opportunity to put on a kind of work show and display different phases was a concern of his, says Roethel. The exhibition is scheduled to open on 18 June - and then visitors can look forward to many sculptures that invite them to bring them to life.
Original text: Verena Düren
Translation: Jean Lennox