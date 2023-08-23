Cool collection campaign in Bad Breisig How thousands of crown corks help children with cancer

Hundreds had gathered there on Saturday - not only to hand in collected crown caps, but also to celebrate with food and drink. The collected small pieces of metal are sold to scrap dealers, the proceeds of the campaign go to the Förderkreis für krebskranke Kinder und Jugendliche in Bonn. The group collected an estimated 42,000 kilos of metal again this year. The overall result is not yet known. After all, donations and income from the sale of drinks will also be included in the donation cheque. However, Meik Wirtz expects that last year's total will be topped. At that time, almost 8,000 Euro were collected.