Cool collection campaign in Bad Breisig How thousands of crown corks help children with cancer
Bad Breisig/Bonn · A small carnival group from Bad Breisig collects something that normally ends up in the rubbish: Crown caps. Here’s how they help children and young people with cancer in Bonn with thousands of crown corks.
In Bad Breisig, a small carnival group, namely the Karnevalsklübchen Kraus e.V., is making a big impact: the crown cork festival launched by the loose association in 2016 is increasingly becoming a spectacle in the event calendar of the Quellenstadt. This time, too, the Alex Ehlert art and building fitter's shop on Brunnenstraße was almost bursting at the seams. The crown corks were delivered there from near and far. "It's crazy here," said co-initiator and club president Meik Wirtz as he let his gaze wander over the crowded company premises. Motto: "What you can uncork today, don't put off until tomorrow.“
Record result for crown cork collection
Hundreds had gathered there on Saturday - not only to hand in collected crown caps, but also to celebrate with food and drink. The collected small pieces of metal are sold to scrap dealers, the proceeds of the campaign go to the Förderkreis für krebskranke Kinder und Jugendliche in Bonn. The group collected an estimated 42,000 kilos of metal again this year. The overall result is not yet known. After all, donations and income from the sale of drinks will also be included in the donation cheque. However, Meik Wirtz expects that last year's total will be topped. At that time, almost 8,000 Euro were collected.
The mayor of the association and the city, Marcel Caspers, also came to the Kunst- und Bauschlosserei to join in the celebrations: "It's simply a great and super idea that they have come up with here. My thanks go to all the helpers and supporters who make this festival and the associated donations in aid of children and young people with cancer possible," said the city mayor.
Impressive commitment
The Bonn support association, which is committed to helping young people afflicted by cancer, is also grateful: "The Karnevalsklübchen is committed to the support association in an impressive way and with heart and soul. Born out of a beery carnival mood, it initiates an unprecedented crown cork collection campaign, which is now supported from all over the Rhine/Sieg region." Indeed: six years ago, around 11,000 kilos of crown caps were collected, and now there are more than 40 tonnes piling up in the containers set up. While the campaign initially raised 5,000 Euro, the "Klübchen" is now approaching the 10,000 mark.
There is no question about it: the people of Bad Breisig are passionate about collecting crown caps. Meik Wirtz: "Here a granny arrives with a bag of crown caps, there a lorry with a whole load. Everyone joins in. It's nice to see how much this community action is supported by so many people“.
Original text: Victor Francke; Translation: Mareike Graepel