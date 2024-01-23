Tips for carnival grouches How to avoid the crazy days of carnival
Bonn · Not in the mood for carnival? There's no need to hide away from it all at home. We have put together some alternative ideas for carnival grouches.
Not everyone loves carnival. If you're one of them, why not use the crazy days to treat yourself to some peace and quiet or something special? Top of the list for carnival grouches are hiking, a trip to the movies or a wellness day. But you can also go shopping, although that is likely to be less peaceful.
Hikes and walks in and around Bonn
As we all know, there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing. So put on your hiking boots, pack your rain jacket and off you go - for example into the Siebengebirge with its wonderful view of Drachenburg Castle. These routes and hiking trails around Bonn are particularly suitable for winter hikes.
Time for a trip to the cinema in or near Bonn
If you don't usually have time to see the latest movies, carnival might be your chance. Kinopolis, Woki and Co. are also open between Weiberfastnacht (Carnival Thursday) and Ash Wednesday. You can find an overview of all cinemas in Bonn and the region here.
Visit a public garden
You can sometimes catch a small bunch of flowers at a carnival parade, but if you prefer to see plants and flowers in a natural environment, you can visit one of the many public gardens in and around Bonn. The Botanical Garden of the University of Bonn is open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4 pm, the gates of the Japanese Garden in Bonn's Rheinaue are open from 7 am to 10 pm and the Flora in Cologne can be visited daily from 8 am to 5 pm.
Outlet shopping
You can also escape the carnival madness in Bonn and the surrounding region by going shopping in one of the outlets in the Netherlands, on the border with Germany, for example in Roermond. There are over 150 shops there. So make sure you have plenty of time. Branded goods are cheaper there than in the shops. There are also plenty of outlet shops in Bonn and the surrounding region. How about a trip to Bad Honnef or Bad Münstereifel?
A visit to the zoo or animal park
It's hard to believe, but even in the carnival stronghold of Cologne there are some alternatives on Rosenmontag and the other carnival days. For example, Cologne Zoo, which is not only home to tigers, elephants, giraffes, birds, hippos and crocodiles, but also local farm animals, all of which live on a so-called integrated farm. An overview of the animal parks and zoos around Bonn can be found here.
Roman thermal baths and "Badewelt"
The Badewelt in Euskirchen (Thermenallee 1) is open during carnival and offers an alternative for those who want to escape the colourful goings-on. You can find a list (in German) of even more thermal baths and salt caves in and around Bonn here.
Test the sofas at the furniture store
Rosenmontag in a furniture store? Why not? You can try out furniture in large stores such as Ikea, Porta and others during the usual opening hours on Weiberfastnacht (Thursday) and Rosenmontag (Monday). But if you want to buy something you might need to be patient as experience has shown that many people have the idea of buying furniture during carnival.
Art and creativity
If you’re into art and culture, it’s worth visiting one of the many museums in Bonn, such as the Haus der Geschichte, the Bundeskunsthalle or the Kunstmuseum Bonn. For families with children, the Alexander Koenig Zoological Research Museum in Bonn is a good choice. With around seven million specimens, the natural history museum has one of the largest collections of its kind in Germany. However, many museums are always closed on Mondays, and Rosenmontag is no exception.
Kommern Open-Air Museum
The permanent exhibition "We Rhinelanders" has been running at the Kommern Open-Air Museum for years. And it is still a crowd-puller, with visitors strolling through the fictional small town of "Rhenania". The tour is also a journey through around 165 years of Rhineland history. It begins with the occupation of the left bank of the Rhine by French revolutionary troops in 1794 and ends with the "Wirtschaftswunder" (economic miracle) of the period around 1955, focussing on the effects of political and economic developments on the living conditions of the urban population. The buildings are modelled on those in Rhineland towns.
You can reach the museum by car in an hour from Bonn via Euskirchen and then via the B266. It is open daily from 10 am to 4 pm until the end of February. From March to October, the museum is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm. Adults pay an entrance fee of 9.50 euros, while children and young people under the age of 18 are admitted free of charge.
Trips into the snow
If you want to enjoy a winter wonderland instead of carnival, you may not have to travel that far. For example, a trip to Winterberg in the Sauerland region is worthwhile for a day trip. If you want a snow guarantee, you can go to the indoor ski centre in Neuss, for example. If there is enough snow, these destinations are also ideal for skiing and tobogganing.
(ga)