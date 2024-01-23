Tips for carnival grouches How to avoid the crazy days of carnival

The permanent exhibition "We Rhinelanders" has been running at the Kommern Open-Air Museum for years. And it is still a crowd-puller, with visitors strolling through the fictional small town of "Rhenania". The tour is also a journey through around 165 years of Rhineland history. It begins with the occupation of the left bank of the Rhine by French revolutionary troops in 1794 and ends with the "Wirtschaftswunder" (economic miracle) of the period around 1955, focussing on the effects of political and economic developments on the living conditions of the urban population. The buildings are modelled on those in Rhineland towns.