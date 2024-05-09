Swimming pool in Bonn How to dismantle the air dome at the "Friesi"
Friesdorf · Once the fan’s switched off, all the air escapes from the air dome above the Friesdorf swimming pool in no time. But the hardest work is yet to come to get the Friesie ready for summer.
The air is out. And after just a short time. The honeycomb-like roof construction has only just been stretched over the two swimming pools in Friesdorf's outdoor pool and the tarpaulins are already lying on the ground ready to be rolled up.
"Everything is going according to plan," says site manager Roland Meyer from Paranet, who coordinated the dismantling of the air dome on Wednesday. The company has been responsible for the assembly, dismantling and storage of the air dome since 2018. The city spends around 158,000 euros a year on this.
Storm delays the dismantling of the tent construction
The 20-strong team started work punctually at seven o'clock in the morning. Three employees had already been on site the day before to complete the preparatory work. "Now it's time to get started," says Meyer, organising his employees. The tent construction should have been dismantled at the beginning of the week and on its way to the central warehouse in Berlin. "But we can't work in the rain," explains the engineer. "But storms are even worse." The city and company had therefore decided to postpone the work due to the weather.
On Wednesday, the weather conditions were ideal. It was no longer raining, there was only a gentle breeze and the temperatures were good for the physically demanding work. "I'll switch off the fan now," Meyer informed his men, signalling the start of the work.
The warm air immediately escaped outside via the open exit and you could see how the hall became increasingly unstable every minute and slowly collapsed. Nut tools and spanners passed from one hand to the other, and gradually the once stable roof resembled a limp balloon.
Just deflate it, pack it up and leave? "No, it's not quite that simple," says the site manager and laughs. Because as soon as the hall collapses, the employees have to roll up the foil - which is not that easy with lengths of around 150 metres. "You need a team that knows its way around for that," emphasises Meyer, giving instructions from time to time. To prevent the cover from falling into the water during dismantling, the men had previously stretched wide tension belts across the two pools to catch it.
Despite all the preparation, dismantling is always hard work. "Especially rolling up the foil," explains Meyer. This is particularly difficult in the diving tower area. "To make our work easier, we have attached several rollers to the top of the tower. They help us to pull the hall roof to the other side.“
The Friesdorf air dome consists of four different layers. On the outside, there is a steel safety net that gives the structure shape and stability and is firmly anchored to the ground. Underneath is a UV-resistant protective film that also protects against dirt. "Underneath this is bubble wrap and the main membrane, which can be seen from the inside," explains the engineer.
All routine
For the Paranet team, the work in Bonn was routine. "This is everyday life for us. The company erects and dismantles around 75 different air domes throughout Germany. By midday, the Friesdorf tent is finally on the ground. It is rolled up and transported to Berlin. Before the film goes into storage there, it is thoroughly cleaned and dried once again. "That's part of our service," says Meyer.
The dismantling in Bonn went without any surprises. Unlike what happened once in Berlin. "There, during dismantling, we discovered that a fox and a raccoon had taken up residence on the roof," says Meyer. But in Friesdorf, at first glance, not even a bird had made itself at home on the warm outer skin.
Reconstruction in September
In a few months, the team will return from the Spree to the Rhine. To prepare the Friesdorf swimming pool for the winter season, the air dome will be set up again in September. Then the Friesi will be under the bonnet again.
Swimmers will then enjoy ideal conditions even on cold winter days: Temperatures of between 28 and 30 degrees are reached inside and the water is heated to between 26 and 27 degrees. "That's really ideal. I've already tried it out myself," says Meyer and gets back to dismantling the hall.
After the summer guests, winter swimmers can do their laps under the tent roof again from 30 September. An offer that is very popular. According to the city, a total of 30,970 swimmers passed through the turnstile at the entrance to Friesi between 2 October 2023 and 31 March 2024.
Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel
Translation: Mareike Graepel