Swimming pool in Bonn How to dismantle the air dome at the "Friesi"

Info

Bonn will kick off the 2024 outdoor pool season with the opening of the Friesdorf outdoor pool on Saturday, 18 May, followed by the other outdoor pools (Hardtberg, Römer, Ennertbad and Rüngsdorf) on Corpus Christi, Thursday, 30 May. In these four pools, the Sports and Pool Authority is planning Sunday 15 September as the last day of the outdoor pool season. This is the administration's response to the fact that it was still warm in September in previous years.

However, due to staff shortages, only four of the five outdoor pools will be able to open at the usual times. The Römerbad, Ennertbad, Hardtbergbad and Rünsgsdorf outdoor pools will open as usual Monday to Friday from 6.30 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 10 am to 7 pm. As Bonn's smallest outdoor pool, the Friesi can only be operated in one shift. It will therefore only be open daily from 11 am to 7 pm. The last day of open-air swimming at Friesi is 1 September.