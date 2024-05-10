Comparison of hospitals in the region How to find the best hospital for your treatment

Info

The German Hospital Federation is the umbrella organisation of hospital operators in Germany. It represents the interests of 16 regional associations and twelve umbrella organisations. The 1887 hospitals in Germany provide care for 17 million inpatients (2020) and around 21 million outpatient treatment cases with 1.4 million employees every year.

According to DKG chairman Gerald Gaß, the revision of the German Hospital Directory will make it more user-friendly. In addition to the 12.5 million quality report data, the German Hospital Directory now also contains data on Long-Covid treatment programmes.

Each hospital has access to the directory, in particular to update contact details and contact persons on a daily basis. They do not have access to any other data. This comes from the annual quality reports that hospitals are obliged to submit to the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA). ca