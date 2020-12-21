Holiday season : How to get into the real spirit of Christmas

Kölner Dom stands behind christmas trees decorated with fairy lights. Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Bonn/Cologne These four Instagram accounts will help get you in the mood for Christmas.

There are only three days to go until Christmas Eve. So it's time to take things a bit easier and get in the mood for the festivities. Taking a look at some local Instagram accounts will help you get into the real spirit of Christmas. Here are four examples from the popular photo networking site:

Bon­ner Müns­ter (@bon­ner­mu­ens­ter) Bonn cathedral is expected to be closed until well into the new year due to renovation works. The Instagram account for the Basilica gives you an insight into the work on the sacral buildings and impressive views of some of the landmarks in Bonn. A short video also shows a performance by some brass bands who gave concerts outside the cathedral on the Saturdays in Advent. The account also has pictures from the Rimigius Church.

Evan­ge­li­scher Kir­chen­kreis Bonn (@bon­n_evan­ge­lisch) The Protestant Church District of Bonn’s account is full of Christmas motifs and photos of church initiatives. You can see the tower bells of the Kreuzkirche on Kaiserplatz during one of their Advent performances. You will also find some inspiration for Christmas carols here.

Köl­ner Dom (@ko­el­ner­do­mof­fi­ci­al) The In­sta­gram account for the Gothic cathedral in Cologne is particularly comprehensive, providing special views of the Unesco World Cultural Heritage Site as well as advent videos with music and information about the building itself. For example, visitors can learn more about the history of the cathedral bells and about the restauration of the stained-glass Christ window. Cathedral Provost Monsignor Guido Assmann also provides some words about Advent.

Weih­nach­ten im Schuh­kar­ton (@weih­nach­ten­im­schuh­kar­ton) Christmas is also about remembering those who are not so well off. As part of the Samaritans' ‘Christmas in a Shoebox’ campaign, donors pack boxes with gifts for children in need. It is no longer possible to take part in this year's event, but there are pictures and videos showing the campaign preparations and the happy reactions of the recipients.