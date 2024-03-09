Hibernation ends early How to help hedgehogs this time of year

Helpful contacts

Anyone who finds an injured or sick hedgehog can contact the

Bonn Animal Rescue Centre on ☎ 0228/7170 or the

Nabu Rhein-Sieg emergency number on ☎ 0177/6943244.

Nabu Rhein-Sieg's "Kleine Wilde" working group: kleinewilde.innot@gmail.com and by SMS or WhatsApp to

0157 / 584 845 08, also emergency number

Hedgehog network of BUND Rhein-Sieg-Kreis: ☎ 02247 / 741 44 for advice and ☎ 02292 / 959 640 for advice and accommodation.

Igelrettung und Igelhilfe Bonn-Rhein-Sieg: ☎ 0228 / 475 068 for advice, but no longer for accommodation. gro