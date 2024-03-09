Hibernation ends early How to help hedgehogs this time of year
Bonn/Region · The hedgehog is animal of the year 2024. It was chosen by the German Wildlife Foundation because its habitat is getting smaller and smaller - all the more reason to help the animals. This spring, many of them are coming out of hibernation too early.
Hedgehogs can be heard sniffing and snorting at night: they are coming out of hibernation and combing our gardens for food. But some hedgehogs have a problem - it's a bit early for them. According to the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu), female hedgehogs usually stay in their winter burrows until early April, and males leave them at the earliest in mid-March. But the unusually warm temperatures, which have brought the magnolia blossom to Bonn and the surrounding area a whole month early, are also luring hedgehogs out into the open.
The only thing is that the hedgehog food has not yet woken up. Hedgehogs, famished after the winter, find it difficult to find food so early in the year. Their diet consists of insects, their larvae, eggs and the odd root. Survival becomes even more difficult when temperatures drop - as they are doing now - and the ground freezes. According to Wetter.de, temperatures could fall as low as two degrees Celsius at night next week.
Feed only emaciated hedgehogs
If you have a front or back garden, you can help save the animal of the year 2024. Nabu recommends moist food with a high meat content. These small mammals also enjoy unseasoned scrambled eggs, cooked poultry or thoroughly cooked minced meat. Absolutely forbidden are leftovers, sweets, spices, fruit, vegetables and even milk: hedgehogs, like many other animals, cannot digest the lactose it contains and get diarrhoea. Nabu also advises against using commercial dry hedgehog food as it contains too many carbohydrates and too little protein.
As a general rule, you should only feed hedgehogs that look emaciated. A well-fed animal will have a pear-shaped body. Young hedgehogs, in particular, have to learn to feed themselves and, according to Nabu, may get too used to being fed. Hedgehog helpers are best advised to put out food at dusk, and a shallow bowl of water will also help the hedgehog stay hydrated. Any leftovers should be thrown away and bowls cleaned regularly to prevent disease. Sick or injured animals should be taken to a vet.
Original text: Rosanna Großmann
Translation: Jean Lennox