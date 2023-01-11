Flood relief worker lives in Tiny House in the Ahr Valley : How to live on 33 square metres

Martin Stark from Bad Kreuznach lives in a Tiny House in Dernau and feels very comfortable in his new home in the Ahr Valley. Foto: AHR-FOTO

Dernau Martin Stark came to the flood area as a helper one and a half years ago. He left his house and his life in Bad Kreuznach behind to live in a Tiny House. Here is why he now wants to stay in the Ahr valley forever.

One and a half years ago, Martin Stark came to the Ahr valley to help out after the flood disaster. After a few weeks in his camping bus, he moved into one of the numerous Tiny Houses along the Ahr, which were mainly made available to flood victims without a home as a temporary place to stay. "The fact that I also got the opportunity was the big draw for me," says the 56-year-old, who can also imagine living in around 33 square metres in the long term.

The good room becomes a small miracle of space

Stark has been living directly on the main road in Dernau for about 14 months. "I chose the site because I can also work there," says the 56-year-old. That's because Stark has set up his own dry ice cleaning business. "With dry ice, it is possible to remove all kinds of soiling, such as oil, grease, organic adhesions and germs, thoroughly and without water or aggressive chemicals from almost all surfaces," he explains. Thus, he says, the flood plain is the predestined patch for him. "I can hardly keep myself busy," says Stark. Since then, he has cleaned numerous electrical appliances, machines, cars and motorbikes.

"Recently, stairs or pieces of furniture have also become part of my job. In general, I'm now very familiar with removing residues of the stubborn flood sludge." But it is not only his cleaning practice that is exceptional.

In order to be able to be permanently on duty in the flood area, Stark has namely also cut all ties to his former life. The trained event specialist turned his back on his former home in Bad Kreuznach, leaving his life in his own four walls behind. "Instead, I have now landed in a small Tiny House in the Ahr Valley. And I can hardly imagine anything more beautiful." The tall native of Franconia takes the two steps to his house entrance in one go. He is already standing in his "good room". A couch stands to the right of the entrance, in front of it a small table with two bar stools. To the left of it is the small kitchenette with oven, sink and refrigerator. Opposite are space-saving built-in cupboards. In a separate section behind it is the small bathroom with shower and toilet. Stark's large bed stands on a gallery that takes up half the attic of the approximately four-metre-high little house and to which a small staircase leads above the row of cupboards. In front of it hangs a television set on a swivelling arm. "In terms of the interior, it's like being in a small flat. It's ingenious. Everything has found a place in the smallest of spaces," says the landlord with a smile as his gaze wanders around the room.

Stark is well aware that living in a trendy Tiny House has its pitfalls and is "certainly not for everyone". "The relatively small amount of space helps to remember what is really important," says the 56-year-old, who swept through his possessions with an iron broom before moving in. Whether clothes, utensils or mementos: "You have to be able to part with a lot of things, otherwise it becomes problematic." He, too, had to learn that first. "Then I sorted out what I hadn't held in my hand for a year or two. The principle works," says Stark. "But because I had often been on the road for weeks at a time for work before, I already knew what life was like in a camper. That's probably why it was easier for me to switch to the Tiny House."

Mini house concept focuses on sustainability

Stark also emphasises that the mini houses also have advantages. Because his house is stored on axles, changing locations is no problem as long as the necessary permits are available. Sustainability also plays a role. "A photovoltaic system has been installed on the roof, which can be used to operate the air conditioning in summer," says the mini house fan. Compared to everyday camping, the Tiny House has other advantages. "When it rains, the drops patter loudly on the metal ceiling of the motorhome or caravan. I don't hear any of that here. In addition, the atmosphere is much cosier because of the wooden panelling on the walls of the house."