Which one do I really need? How to save money on your driver's license
Berlin · Getting a driver's license is not a cheap in Germany. A few tips from the Auto Club Europa (ACE) can help you save money.
The demand for driving licenses continues to grow. TüV, which inspects and certifies vehicles, points out that there was an increase in the number of theoretical and practical driving tests in 2023 compared to the previous year. But getting a driving license for a car can be extremely expensive. Auto Club Europa (ACE) has put together a few tips on how to save some euros.
Choosing the right driving school and the right driver's license
It’s the same everywhere: compare prices and quotes and read the general terms and conditions carefully. When it comes to cost, you should give preference to a driving school that charges a lower price per driving lesson than one that charges a lower basic fee, according to the ACE. This is because the latter is only payable once (but you will need multiple lessons). Tip: Some driving schools also offer complete packages including a vision test and first aid course. This can be cheaper and also save time.
What do I really need? You should have answered this question before you start your driver’s education. It will save costs in the end if no further lessons are required later on. Is the normal class B driver's license sufficient? Is an extension for a trailer necessary? The driving school you are considering can also help you make the right choice.
Automatic or stick shift?
The ACE gives an example: If you only want to drive cars with an automatic transmission, you can learn on an automatic car at driving school. This may save hours of practice if there is no need to learn how to use a stick shift.
But: if you only learn to drive an automatic and take the test, you will only be allowed to drive automatic cars. This is documented by the key number 78 on the driver's license: "You should think about this very carefully. Because if you are ever confronted with a manual car in everyday life, for example in a rental car, you cannot and are not allowed to drive it," says ACE press spokeswoman Jeannine Ulm.
If anyone is undergoing the driving school training and decides that they don’t want to be restricted to "automatic only”, they can switch to the mixed form B 197. In this case, a total of 10 hours in 45 minute-sessions on a stick shift car is required, followed by a 15-minute driving test.
"And you should also make sure that this change reaches the driving license bureau in plenty of time before the practical test," says Ulm. This is because the key number in the application must be changed from 78 to 197, which costs another 12.80 euros. Then you can take the test with an automatic car and later drive both types.
Concentrated and focused learning
Student drivers should not take their instruction "lightly", but should prepare thoroughly, advises the ACE. Good planning, plenty of practice and enough time increase the chances of passing the test on the first attempt. Otherwise, extra costs for additional lessons and exam fees need to be factored in. Student drivers should also not leave too much time between driving lessons so that they do not forget what they have learned due to a lack of driving practice.
Many fail - even repeatedly
But success is not guaranteed, as the statistics show: 42 percent of driving students failed the theory test in 2023, according to the latest data report from the TÜV association. This is a new low. Compared to the previous year, the failure rate has risen by 3 percentage points. Around one in three failed the practical test (30 percent). And multiple failures are the rule rather than the exception. The failure rate for theoretical repeat exams is 54% (compared to 45% in 2014) and 40% for practical exams (2014: 32%).
How can I get my driver's license abroad?
Basically, the following applies: According to ACE, the practical test in Germany can only be taken at the place of your main residence or vocational training, university or workplace. But if you want to obtain your license elsewhere, which may be cheaper under certain circumstances, you must have your main residence at that location for at least 185 days.
Exceptions are secondary students and university students in other EU countries who still have their place of residence in Germany. They can obtain a driving license if they live there for at least 6 months. An EU driving license does not have to be transferred and is valid throughout the EU.
But beware: the language barrier and a possibly different traffic system should not be underestimated, according to the Autoclub.
(Orig. text: Peter Löschinger, dpa / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)