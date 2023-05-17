Tallest building in Bonn Hundreds of birds still die at the Post Tower every year

In order to identify and minimise all these sources of danger, Post spokesman Alexander Edenhofer says the Post began discussions with the study's authors after the initial observation phase. "In the course of this process, a six-figure sum has been invested to implement a variety of measures in the interests of bird protection, such as installing twilight sensors throughout the building." The lights in the offices would turn off every hour in the evening to avoid employees forgetting to turn off the lights themselves. The company has also reprogrammed the window slats, he said. In addition, the Post has installed an interior privacy screen, the lighting of the logo on the roof is currently switched off and the cleaning intervals have been adjusted. The Post has also installed a special foil and a special bird light. Since 2008, the more than 160-metre-high Post Tower has shone in a discreet blue, with black surfaces that look like birds moving on top. This combination is supposed to be highly visible to the animals.