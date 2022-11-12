Carnival on 11.11.2022 : Hundreds of carnival-goers celebrate start of the season in Bonn

Foto: Benjamin Westhoff 70 Bilder Jecken feiern Sessionsauftakt am 11.11. in Bonn

Bonn Many carnival-goers crowded onto the Marktplatz in Bonn city center to kick off the 2022/23 Carnival season. They were not worried about Corona. The mood soured a little, however, when Mayor Dörner made an appearance and was booed by some.

After the pandemic years where Bonn Carnival royalty experienced one carnival season opener virtually, and the next with 2G control stickers and masks, this one was finally all out. On Friday, the royalty called Bonn Nadine 1 viewed the celebrating in front of the Old Town Hall without any restrictions whatsoever. That's how it should be from now on. One thing she learned in the last two years, she informed the Jecken (carnival-goers) shortly after the start of the Carnival session: "You have to use every opportunity that comes along."

Who knows how long the current lightheartedness will last? And there's not just Corona to contend with anymore, after all. Two older Bonners who were in the crowd opted for the radical repression method: "We'll keep going with beer until Ash Wednesday," said Traudel. "That's the only way to endure the mood of the world." She and Ingrid said they had no fears of becoming infected with virus. In their circle of acquaintances, they said, views are mixed. "Some are afraid, others say: What the heck, we have to live with it now.”

The Marktplatz was full, people could just about form a pathway, so that the dignitaries and their teams could go from the stairs of the town hall to the mobile stage at 11:11 am. In the middle of the crowd stood Kai in his Angry Bird costume, along with some friends. For him, you could tell how the standards had been lowered in the last two years: He was not hoping for a super great session, but just a normal one, "one like 2019." He had "taken what he could" in the Corona years, including a Carnival session in his car one time. “There, I tried to throw a can of beer on stage for the Höhner (Cologne Carnival band) frontman.” He looked so miserable. But he prefers a normal street carnival.

Under blue skies, Festival Committee President Marlies Stockhorst and Mayor Katja Dörner came on stage with the Bonn prince and princess. The mayor expressed hope for "a great healthy (Carnival) session together," and Stockhorst emphasized especially in these times: "Carnival stands for freedom, peace and tolerance." A drop of bitterness: Dörner was booed by some visitors during her appearance.

Then, finally, Prince Christoph was allowed to speak - until now, he had had to remain dutifully silent on stage. An explosive greeting was followed by his little self-introduction. As a refrigeration technician in Wachtberg, he made everything cold in normal everyday life, but in the next few weeks he wanted to "heat up properly". In any case, it was clear that he was up for it.

For Bonna Nadine, the last two sessions were "often very beautiful, but also very emotional," she said. She thanked various people, but especially her boss Dirk Vögeli, who released her for the third year from her regular job so she could perform this role.

All the dignitaries on stage

The Bonn children's prince and princess as well as the dignitaries from Bad Godesberg, Beuel and Liküra were also introduced. Some had brought fan clubs with them, who stood in the crowd and held up banners. Further back, Willi Wester was a little annoyed: "Now you can't see anything at all." Among the banner bearers, they took it calmly. "There's always a bit of shrinkage," one group said. That, too, is carnival.

The prelude under a blue sky, with music from Jot drop, de Köbesse, Jedöns, de Angeschwemmte and the Domstadtbande and without special rules was successful in any case and gives encouragement for the rest of the season. "We hope that it will be as we wish," said Eva Baukhage and Feli Riecke. But were they able to kick it into high gear again after two slim carnival years? "It takes a moment, but then everything is all right again.”

Big party by and for Rainer Abels

For numerous ex-princes and ex-Bonnas, the start of the session began earlier in the morning. Ex-Prince Rainer I (Abels) celebrated this anniversary: he was Prince Carnival in Bonn eleven years ago. To mark the occasion, he invited several hundred carnivalists to the armory of the Bonn honor guard.

There, starting at 9 a.m., there was breakfast and a rousing performance by the Gulaschkapell from Erpel. Afterwards, the group marched to the Old Town Hall and cheered the new prince and princess. Following the session opener, the Apfelsine Funke marched together with appendix into the S-Carré and celebrated into the late evening.