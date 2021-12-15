Film Shooting in NRW : Hundreds of extras wanted for big execution scene

Hundreds of extras are wanted for a film shooting in NRW. (Symbol photo) Foto: dpa

Euskirchen/Ennepetal Unusual casting call: Hundreds of extras are wanted for a large execution scene for a film shoot in NRW. The film itself is to be set in the 18th century.

Who the heck wants to play along? More than 400 extras and small actors are being sought for a large execution scene for a film in North Rhine-Westphalia. They are to play villagers and spectators who witness a macabre spectacle in a historical setting, as the casting agency responsible revealed to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The film is set in the 18th century, they said. "Executions were a kind of folk festival back then - full of whimsical exuberance, with jugglers, musicians and dancing, celebrating people," said agency head Gregor Weber.

The more than 400 women and men sought should visually fit into the period. "Natural, lived-in, expressive faces" are required, the agency said. For men, for example, beards and longer hair are welcome - applicants should preferably let it grow. Piercings and tattoos on visible body parts, on the other hand, are not desired. Neither is artificial tanning - there were no sunbeds in the 18th century.

According to information, the drama "Des Teufels Bad" (Devil's Bath), which is based on true facts, will be filmed. It will be directed by the award-winning Austrian film duo Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, who have a knack for artfully staged, eerie material. Franz and Fiala also made the films "Ich seh ich seh" and "The Lodge". "Des Teufels Bad" is also to be an arthouse horror drama.

The open casting takes place online. You can enter your details and upload photos at www.casting-teufelsbad.de. The deadline for applications is 16 January. The filming in NRW will take place in Euskirchen and in the Bergsisches Land. Before the shooting days, a costume and mask rehearsal will take place in Engelskirchen. Only applicants who have been vaccinated against the corona virus or have recovered can take part in the filming. Corona tests will also be carried out.

According to the agency, people with handicaps are also invited. People who are missing body parts - such as teeth, arms or legs - would appear in the story as well as tall, short, fat and thin people, people with Down's syndrome, people of short stature, blind or cross-eyed people.