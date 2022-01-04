Protest in the city centre : Hundreds of participants against Corona rules

Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Once again people protested in the city centre of Bonn on Monday evening against the government's course in Corona politics. People also gathered in three towns in the Rhein-Sieg district.

On Monday evening, another march went through the city centre to demonstrate against the Corona measures. There were probably an estimated 1,000 participants who walked peacefully from the Marktplatz through the city centre to the Hofgarten. In previous weeks, there were about 200 fewer. The chant "Peace, freedom, change" could be heard. When asked by the GA, some protesters explained that they were opponents of vaccination and therefore marched along. Others opposed compulsory vaccination.

A small group had positioned itself near the Friedensplatz, accusing the participants of the protest march of associating with radical right-wing groups. A fortnight ago, some representatives of such far-right groups exposed themselves at the march. Last week and this week, nothing was seen or heard from them. Police spokesman Robert Scholten said that the demonstration went off without incident. Because some participants violated the obligation to wear masks, there had been some checks on people. Council members had registered a counter-demonstration. Max Biniek of the SPD warned the other demonstrators not to make common cause with right-wing radicals. "We have to look out for each other. That includes getting vaccinated."

Scholten also announced that in parallel in Königswinter, Rheinbach and Meckenheim near the town halls there, about 50 people each had gathered unannounced for so-called walks against the Corona measures. The meetings took place without incident. The police were on the spot. The authorities are pressing charges against unknown persons, because in their view the meetings should have been announced.

Original text: Philipp Königs