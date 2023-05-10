Waiting patiently Hundreds queue for 2-cent kebab in Sankt Augustin
Sankt Augustin · A new kebab snack bar opened in Sankt Augustin on Wednesday - with a very special offer. Hundreds queued up at the snack bar.
A long queue of people formed on Tuesday afternoon at Einsteinstraße in Sankt Augustin. The reason: a kebab snack bar opened there, and many people obviously did not want to miss the opening. Each kebab there cost only two cents. Several hundred people queued there in the afternoon, as a GA reporter reported.
The snack bar drew attention to the opening offer mainly on Tiktok, owner Eckan Özoglu tells the GA. Six security staff have been keeping order among the waiting people since the opening at 1 pm. The police and the public order office have also been called out at times.
In February, a similar event had already caused a stir in Bad Godesberg. There, a snack bar offered kebabs for one cent at the opening. Hundreds of people had also lined up for the event.
Translation:Mareike Graepel