Animal strays into the city Hunter from Bonn saves young deer’s life
Endenich · When a young deer strayed into the city centre, the police called hunter Nándor Németi. Officers had already corralled the animal in a fenced-off area to prevent it from darting onto the nearby motorway. What followed was a remarkable and unusual rescue operation.
Nándor Németi was tending to his bees in a field in Meßdorf when the police call came in. It was early evening. They needed his expertise because someone had called to say they had seen a deer on the Bonnorange site at the distribution centre. Nemeti, who is not only a beekeeper but also a hunter, set off.
By the time he arrived, the police had already secured the deer within a fenced area to keep it from running onto the nearby motorway. However, the deer soon found itself trapped between the fence and a container, unable to escape. Joining Németi at the scene were the police, the fire brigade, and Otto Löffler, Németi's predecessor in managing this hunting ground.
The one-year-old animal had apparently wandered into the urban area. "It’s unusual for deer to venture into the city," says Németi, speculating that the deer's mother might have recently given birth to more fawns and chased the older offspring away. These young deer, now establishing their own territories, occasionally end up in the city, even being spotted at places like the North Cemetery. Interestingly, these cubs are often quite fearless, even approachable enough to be hand-fed.
Before Németi, Löffler had leased the hunting ground for nine years, an area stretching from Kreuzberg to Alfter and including Endenich, Lessenich, and the Meßdorfer Feld. Löffler shared a similar tale from his tenure, recounting a deer that had made a temporary home in a derelict area near the Ministry of Finance at Propsthof. As the area developed, the deer's habitat shrank, leading to its eventual relocation after a call from the Ministry.
Crossing the motorway with the deer
The challenge now was to transport the deer safely off the Bonnorange site. The rescuers threw a net over the animal, which resisted fiercely, kicking and struggling against the men. Despite being just a year old, the deer was strong enough to leave Németi with a bruised forearm. Eventually, they managed to secure the animal in the boot of his car.
The hunters drove it to the Katzenlochbach valley. "The animal was quite stressed," says Németi. Which is not surprising, considering what it had been through, including the journey across the motorway. In the Katzenlochbach valley, the pair took the deer out of the boot and put it down by the side of the road. Löffler remembers what happened next: "It snorted, stood up, looked at us and bounded gracefully away."
Original text: Dennis Scherer
Translation: Jean Lennox