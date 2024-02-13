Christof Ernst: Mr Horst, you started out as a private brewer. Now your "Hexenbräu" is on sale in supermarkets and in a local delicatessen. How did all this happen?
Beer enthusiast from Walberberg "I could brew a different beer every week"
Interview | Bornheim-Walberberg · Why buy beer when you can brew your own? That's what Hans Horst thought. Now his many different types of beer are selling very well in the surrounding region. How does he do it?
Producing your own brew is the dream of many a beer drinker. Hans Horst (68) from Walberberg has made this dream come true. Since 2011, he has been brewing pilsner, wheat beer, bock and other varieties of beer in Walberberg. From small beginnings, the "Hexenbräu" (witches' brew) he created has become a huge success. In an interview with GA's Christof Ernst at the weekend, Hans Horst told us that he still finds time for long bike tours.
Hans Horst: Word had got around about the quality of my products. Of course, I was delighted to receive enquiries from "Edeka" in Walberberg, "Rewe" in Waldorf and the "Genuss-Schule" in Alfter.
You brew your beer at the premises of Lukas Zimmermann in Walberberg, who makes craft beers himself. Is there no competition?
Horst: No, Lukas is a young man who trained as a brewer and maltster at "Früh" in Cologne. He now brews his own "Zimmermann Craftbeer" commercially. Sometimes we even meet up to brew together, where we each bring our own flavours to the table.
How did you originally come up with the idea of brewing your own beer?
Horst: I'm a passionate beer drinker, and I love variety and like to try out new flavours, such as a "Leffe", a "Grimbergen" or a "Trapisten" beer. But the German beer culture was increasingly getting on my nerve. It didn't really matter whether I drank a "Bitburger", a "Warsteiner" or a "Veltins", it all tasted the same somehow.
Did it used to be different?
Horst: Oh yes. 30 years ago, a Bitburger was much bitterer. So I thought I'd brew my own beer. But to be honest, I had no idea what I was doing. My big chance came when a new production engineer started at the pharmaceutical company where I was production manager. And he had trained as a brewer and maltster. Almost ten years ago, Franz Wülfing went from home brewer to a veteran of the German brewing scene.
What a coincidence!
Horst: Exactly. We got together, bought the necessary equipment and other paraphernalia and started brewing in my garage. That was in 2011, but my colleague dropped out a little later and I continued on my own.
And probably brewed Kölsch, right?
Horst: Stop! As my "Kölsch" is a naturally cloudy beer, I can only call it "Wieß". I also brew the reddish version, "Rut", as well as pilsner, dark beer, wheat beer and bock beer. And in exceptional cases I also make double bock.
The question is certainly naïve: but how can you brew so many different types of beer from just four ingredients - water, yeast, malt and hops - that also taste different?
Horst: If I brewed once a week from the day I was born until the day I die, I still wouldn't be able to exploit all the variations that are possible with these four ingredients. Here's an example: I make a very quaffable wheat beer. Large breweries only use barley malt. But if I add up to 10 per cent wheat malt, that alone gives me a completely different flavour.
You became quite rich with your brewing skills, didn't you?
Horst: (Laughs) No, no. From 2011 to 2016, I really only brewed it for personal use and gave it away for free to friends and family. I wasn't allowed to sell the beer because it must be brewed in an official and recognised brewery. In 2017, I contacted the company "Coltro" in Hürth. I brewed my beer there until 2020 and then switched to Lukas Zimmermann because he lives in the same town, which was of course a big advantage for me.
Which beer is your personal favourite?
Horst: My favourite is always a different one. I was originally a pils drinker, but now I also like a tasty Wiess or a dark beer. One of my favourites is Belgian Trapisten beer.
Do you ever drink wine?
Horst: Of course. I was on the Moselle with my wife at New Year's Eve and we also drank wine there. And when my wife and I have dinner, we have been known to crack open a bottle.
People talk about beer bellies and that beer makes you fat. But you don't look it.
Horst: That's also because I often go on long bike tours. Last year I travelled to Bregenz by train and cycled back home via Basel, Strasbourg and the Palatinate. That was around 900 kilometres in nine days, including detours and sightseeing trips. So an average of 100 kilometres. This year I'm cycling to Verona and back over the Alps. I’ve been wanting to cross the Alps by bike for a long time. I'm 68 years old now, so who knows how much longer I'll be able to do such long tours.
Do you always travel alone?
Horst: Yes, I used to have a racing bike, but I've been using an e-bike for a few years now. With all the luggage I have with me, I can't do it any other way.
It's asparagus season again in a few months. Does beer go well with that?
Horst: Of course. Very few people know that beer has more aromas and flavours than wine. So it goes perfectly with asparagus.
(Original text: Christof Ernst; Translation: Jean Lennox)