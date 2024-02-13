Beer enthusiast from Walberberg "I could brew a different beer every week"

Horst: (Laughs) No, no. From 2011 to 2016, I really only brewed it for personal use and gave it away for free to friends and family. I wasn't allowed to sell the beer because it must be brewed in an official and recognised brewery. In 2017, I contacted the company "Coltro" in Hürth. I brewed my beer there until 2020 and then switched to Lukas Zimmermann because he lives in the same town, which was of course a big advantage for me.