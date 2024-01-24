Bonn dad: activist of the last generation "I'm doing this for my children"
Endenich · Father of four Christopher Sappok from Bonn is a committed activist of the Last Generation. What drives him? After all, his commitment has even landed him in criminal proceedings.
A father who glues himself to the road is not necessarily a hero in the eyes of his children. This realisation has hit Christopher Sappok, father of four, right in the heart. The 54-year-old has joined the Last Generation. "I justify my protest by saying that I'm doing this for my children," he says. "A world in which you can no longer live, or in which the poorer 75 per cent are simply written off, is not a world I want to leave to my children without doing anything." Sappok accepts criminal proceedings for this. One son was in the courtroom. "He was so shocked that he doesn't want to hear anything more about the Last Generation." Sappok didn't expect that. "Now it feels absurd that I have to save the world but make the child unhappy.“
The father has to stand trial for various reasons. For example, for "marking" the RWE headquarters in Essen in warning orange to protest against the eviction of Lützerath. The public prosecutor demanded eight months' probation. The sentence was 150 daily rates. This judgement has now been overturned on appeal at the Higher Regional Court in Hamm. Sappok was sentenced to a fine by the Cologne district court on 9 January. He had blocked the Innere Kanalstraße in Cologne with the Last Generation in November 2022. Sappok was fined a total of 9900 Euro for all pending cases. If the judgement becomes final, the man would have a criminal record.
Accusation of violent coercion
"The last word has not yet been spoken," says Sappok. He realises that these proceedings are exhausting. Of course he is afraid. "Intimidated and worn down" is how he feels in the role of the accused. "There is no reliable justice," he complains. And also that the legal situation is no longer up to date. During the trial, the Cologne public prosecutor's office showed understanding for the position of the Last Generation. But that does not mean "that the blockades are not criminal offences", said the public prosecutor. The accusation: the taped-up activists had violently coerced road users to refrain from travelling. "But our protest is non-violent," says the university employee with a doctorate. Sappok cannot believe what he sees as such a contradictory judgement.
Why is he taking all this upon himself? The "Last Generation" wants to be understood as those who still see a chance to "perhaps still stop the complete collapse of the earth". Sappok speaks of "climate reality": "The earth's temperature curve is clearly rising." But an "apocalyptic undertone" does not help. One of his fellow campaigners in Bonn, Dirk Steinbrenner (53), says: "We've driven the car into the wall and have done nothing so far. Every tenth of a degree less warming saves hundreds of thousands of lives." At 69, Silke Groß from Beuel has just joined the activists. "We humans have created huge problems that are so interlinked. I can still be active for another ten years, I have nothing to lose and I want to break out of the rigidity of tolerance."
Personal tipping point for the dad
Sappok remembers the moment that became a personal tipping point. 23 September 2019, UN Climate Summit in New York. He sees 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on television. She complains: "How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.“
Sappok wants to get involved. He came into contact with activists from the Last Generation at an event organised by the Protestant Trinitatis church in Endenich just over a year ago. Pastor Uwe Grieser has been part of the environmental movement with conviction since his youth. "At the same time, the preservation of creation is an explicit commitment of Christians," he says. The congregation is interested in finding out more about the Last Generation and invites activists to an information event.
"Until then, I had never heard of the Last Generation. Until then, I was busy with my family and work," says Christopher Sappok. He scrutinised the protest movement: "What kind of people are they? What are they doing? Anyone who recognises what is behind their world view is actually automatically a member. No membership. No membership fee.“
Sappok joins in. Intensively. And now it is becoming clear that global warming is even more dramatic than he assumed a year ago. He is pleased that it is mainly young people, whose political interest, initiative and commitment he had missed in previous decades. "They sometimes make great sacrifices to get their message noticed.“
Glueing to the road as a means of protest What is the message? "We are the fire alarm, because there is a fire, but everyone is looking the other way," says Sappok. Grieser, a churchman with experience of demonstrations, doesn't think that's right: "One hundred per cent fire alarms all the time - that saps everyone's energy. How can you stand it?" In his view, the strategy of "paralysing car traffic here and there has little chance of success". He expects more scientific support in saving the planet and what everyone can do to help. And self-critically: "The theological debate on the tipping points has so far failed to materialise.“
Would the pastor glue himself to the road? "No", that is not his means of protest. Sappok has done it many times - with standard superglue. "It can hurt. Sometimes a bit of skin comes off." After a demonstration in Bonn, Sappok was even taken into preventive custody. "24 hours in a cell. My glasses had been taken off. I had a lot of time on my hands and nothing to do except count tiles. That was extremely unpleasant." Silke Groß, the newcomer to the group, could also face similar experiences. The 69-year-old is undergoing training on how to behave during protests and is also considering the question of whether she would go to prison for the cause. She already realises that it would take a lot of courage.
Drivers against the human chain
The most blatant experience that climate activist Sappok has had at the road blockades "is the unbridled rage of motorists. Some use their cars as weapons and drive up very close or simply drive on“. That is difficult to endure. Fellow campaigner Dirk Steinbrenner confirms: "The question is, am I prepared to confront a car with my body?" The moment angry drivers meet the human chain, anarchy reigns - "until the police finally arrive". The activists are practising how to provoke as little as possible. "We don't want to be a target. That's why we sit down and make ourselves smaller, like a gesture of submission.“
(Orig. text: Jutta Specht / Translation: Mareike Graepel)