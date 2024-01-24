Bonn dad: activist of the last generation "I'm doing this for my children"

A father who glues himself to the road is not necessarily a hero in the eyes of his children. This realisation has hit Christopher Sappok, father of four, right in the heart. The 54-year-old has joined the Last Generation. "I justify my protest by saying that I'm doing this for my children," he says. "A world in which you can no longer live, or in which the poorer 75 per cent are simply written off, is not a world I want to leave to my children without doing anything." Sappok accepts criminal proceedings for this. One son was in the courtroom. "He was so shocked that he doesn't want to hear anything more about the Last Generation." Sappok didn't expect that. "Now it feels absurd that I have to save the world but make the child unhappy.“