Independent Bonn International School IBIS celebrates 60th anniversary with special events

This year, the school is celebrating its 60th anniversary and planning some special events. The current IBIS Headteacher, Mrs. Tara O’Shea, says she is looking forward to the celebrations: “I’m especially proud to be the Headteacher of IBIS in this important year and am looking forward to seeing lots of familiar faces at our anniversary events. Our school has had such a long-lasting impact on so many lives, and it is important that we enjoy this moment and congratulate ourselves!”