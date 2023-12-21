GA-English: Originally founded as BEPS in 1963 and having transformed into IBIS in 1998, you are now celebrating 60 years. What do you think is the key to success for the school - still thriving after all these years?
Independent Bonn International School IBIS celebrates 60th anniversary with special events
Bonn · For 60 years now, it’s been an international beacon up on the Heiderhof in Bad Godesberg, the Independent Bonn International School (IBIS).
To be exact, it began as the British Embassy Preparatory School (BEPS) back in 1963 to serve children of the diplomatic corps. At that time, Bonn was the capital of Germany. Change came, however, when the capital of Germany was transferred from Bonn to Berlin and the many embassies were relocated to the new capital. In 1998, the school had to broaden its horizons and transitioned into an international school.
Still, it is proud of its British roots and the fact that it has had some royal visitors over the years. The late Queen Elizabeth II was once a guest, as was King Charles and the late Princess Diana.
This year, the school is celebrating its 60th anniversary and planning some special events. The current IBIS Headteacher, Mrs. Tara O’Shea, says she is looking forward to the celebrations: “I’m especially proud to be the Headteacher of IBIS in this important year and am looking forward to seeing lots of familiar faces at our anniversary events. Our school has had such a long-lasting impact on so many lives, and it is important that we enjoy this moment and congratulate ourselves!”
Tara O’Shea: The key to success for our school has been listening. Listening to the students, the staff and the parents. Life has changed a lot in the last 60 years, and we have changed with it.
Founded to serve the children of British diplomats, it’s now an international school. How international is it?
O’Shea: There are almost 40 different nationalities represented at the school, and we are very international both in terms of students and staff. It is a very diverse environment, where children can come from all around the world, including many from Germany of course, and benefit from that cultural richness.
Around how many children attend IBIS, what age range are they and what are a few of the countries they come from?
O’Shea: At this moment, we have around 220 children attending IBIS. They range in age from 3 to 13 and come from places like Korea, China, Russia, The Ukraine, France, England, Italy, Turkey and Ireland.
We have heard of children/families who have attended or were affiliated with IBIS, became friends and stayed friends for life. Why do you think that is?
O’Shea: We are very proud of our family-like atmosphere here at school which is rooted in kindness, international mindedness and curiosity. A member of our community is one for life, and it is wonderful to see former students staying connected with each other and with IBIS.
What makes Bonn a fitting city to host an international school like IBIS?
O’Shea: Bonn is a relatively small, family-friendly city. It also plays host to many international organizations and has a global outlook, not only from ex-pat families but also from German families in the area; those features make it ideal for our school to be here.
What kind of events do you have planned for the 60th anniversary celebrations and who is invited? If any readers were formerly connected to IBIS in some way and they want to be included in the festivities, whom should they contact?
O’Shea: To celebrate 60 years of IBIS, we are planning two special events: a ‘Diamond Dinner Dance’ in the Kleine Beethovenhall in Muffendorf, on the 16th of March, 2024, followed by our annual Summer Fete, at school, on June the 15th. Everyone in our wider community, past and present, is warmly invited to attend both events. To find out more about these events and register, people can email our team at: events@ibis-school.com.
For you personally, what has been the most rewarding part of being Headteacher at IBIS so far?
O’Shea: The most rewarding part so far has most definitely been the students. Seeing them come to school willingly and with a smile on their faces makes it all worthwhile!
(Text and interview: Carol Kloeppel)