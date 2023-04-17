Ice cream parlours in the region Ice cream lovers have to dig deeper into their pockets
Rhein-Sieg-Kreis · Ice cream parlour owners are looking forward to the coming season with mixed feelings. They hope to lure customers with new, creative ice cream recipes. The GA has made enquiries.
Spring marks the start of the ice cream parlour season. For a few weeks now, ice cream parlours have been opening in the Rhine-Sieg district on the left bank of the Rhine. While business was still a little slow in one or the other of these establishments during the Easter holidays (schoolchildren of all ages and their families are often the best customers) this will change dramatically when school starts on Monday. At least that is what the ice-cream makers hope, because they are counting on a greater number of customers.
Increased cost of sugar, milk and energy
It remains to be seen whether their calculations will work out, because most ice-cream parlours have had to raise prices per scoop by between ten and 30 cents to compensate for higher operating costs. It is not only the ingredients for ice cream production, such as sugar, milk and cream, that have become more expensive. This year, the increased costs for energy, water and wages are particularly noticeable. That's why many ice cream parlour owners are looking forward to the coming season with a somewhat queasy feeling.
"We have to wait and see what's coming. People don't spend their money as easily as they used to," says Ursula Veronesi of the traditional ice cream parlour of the same name on Königstraße in Bornheim. The classic flavours vanilla, chocolate, coconut, Malaga, stracciatella or "German Black Forest", ice cream of the year 2018 based on a Black Forest cake, are still big sellers. Customers have to pay 1.30 euros and thus 20 cents more than in 2022, and extra requests such as fruit sauces, fresh fruit or liqueur cost an additional 50 cents to 1.50 euros. Roberto and Ursula Veronesi want to offer additional varieties with new creations. For example, "Cantuccini", an ice cream in which Italian almond biscuits, sweet wine and honey are processed. The boss will also be using sea buckthorn paste in the coming week. "New creations will only be made when the weather conditions are right, when there are warm and dry days," says the boss.
Will people buy less ice cream?
Ute Gierlich, who opened the Trebelli ice cream café in Merten with her husband Mario in 2019, expects fewer guests this year. This is because they will have to pay 30 cents more for a scoop than they did in 2022, so a scoop of "ice cream to go" will cost 1.60 euros, and if the guest stays in the café, they'll pay 1.80 euros. Already in December, the Gierlich couple raised the prices for the first time; the estimated 1.40 euros and 1.60 euros respectively could not be maintained due to the general cost explosion and the double expenses for organic milk and sugar. "We decided to keep the size of the scoops, but to raise prices," boss Gierlich made clear. The "Trebelli" is open all year round, so the ice cream creations vary depending on the season. Mario Gierlich is very resourceful when it comes to developing new flavours. This season, for example, there is ice cream with Greek yoghurt, caramelised walnuts and honey. "Even if customers understand the higher prices, it will be a difficult year," says Ute Gierlich.
New ice cream creations intended to revive business
Alessandro Guzzo has been running "Ice Cream" in Rheinbach's Pützstraße since 2019. There are currently 14 different flavours on the menu, and from May, when the season really gets going, there will be 21. Classics like Malaga, pistachio or yoghurt ice cream with ginger and lemon are particularly popular. But vegans also get their money's worth with varieties like "avocado with lime" (non-dairy ice cream).
Children rave about vanilla and stracciatella
"Children are crazy about vanilla and stracciatella. Adults aged 30 and under like salted caramel," Guzzo told us. The latest creations on the menu are the dairy ice cream "cookie caramel" and a fruit ice cream with Calabrian bergamot and mint. The 40-year-old has also raised the price of the slightly larger scoops by ten cents to 1.50 euros. "We show customers receipts from the previous year on request".
Original text: Susanne Träupmann
Translation: Jean Lennox