Ice cream parlours in the region Ice cream lovers have to dig deeper into their pockets

Ute Gierlich, who opened the Trebelli ice cream café in Merten with her husband Mario in 2019, expects fewer guests this year. This is because they will have to pay 30 cents more for a scoop than they did in 2022, so a scoop of "ice cream to go" will cost 1.60 euros, and if the guest stays in the café, they'll pay 1.80 euros. Already in December, the Gierlich couple raised the prices for the first time; the estimated 1.40 euros and 1.60 euros respectively could not be maintained due to the general cost explosion and the double expenses for organic milk and sugar. "We decided to keep the size of the scoops, but to raise prices," boss Gierlich made clear. The "Trebelli" is open all year round, so the ice cream creations vary depending on the season. Mario Gierlich is very resourceful when it comes to developing new flavours. This season, for example, there is ice cream with Greek yoghurt, caramelised walnuts and honey. "Even if customers understand the higher prices, it will be a difficult year," says Ute Gierlich.