For one month ICE route between Cologne and Frankfurt to be closed
Bonn · The important ICE fast train route between Cologne and Frankfurt will be closed for several weeks this summer. Passengers should be prepared for detours and adjustments in passenger service.
Rail commuters and travelers need to be aware that the ICE route between Cologne and Frankfurt will be unavailable for a month this summer. When asked, Deutsche Bahn (DB) reported that maintenance work will be carried out between Siegburg/Bonn and Frankfurt/Stadion from July 16 through August 16.
This is “regular maintenance work that is required along the route after a certain period of time in order to continue to ensure reliable transport”, said a DB spokesperson. As a result, there will be detours and adjustments to passenger services. Deutsche Bahn did not provide any further details when asked. For now, there was also no specific information as to whether long-distance traffic will be diverted via Bonn on the left bank of the Rhine for the duration of the closure and whether trains will then stop at Bonn Central Station. Travelers should get further information when booking or in the online train connection search.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)