Nov 18-20: What’s on this weekend? : Ice skating and other fun events…

The pre-Christmas season begins: The first Christmas markets have already opened. Foto: dpa/Jens Kalaene

Bonn Concerts, exhibitions, drinking mulled wine at the Christmas market: There are numerous events coming up again this weekend. We give tips for planning leisure time for young and old.

On the third weekend in November, there are numerous events waiting for visitors in Bonn and the region. It's slowly getting Christmassy: the first Christmas markets open their doors, as does Bonn's ice rink. For those who find it too cold outside, a visit to the theatre, a concert or a museum is a good idea. Here is an overview of some of the weekend events in Bonn and the region.

Bonn on Ice

A little later than initially planned, "Bonn on Ice", the ice rink in Bonn's Stadtgarten, opens on Friday. The failure of an old pump has upset the schedule. However, the organiser hopes that the planned opening on Friday will be successful.

Venue: Stadtgarten, approach with lines 16, 63 and 66 to the "Universität/Markt" stop.

Stadtgarten, approach with lines 16, 63 and 66 to the "Universität/Markt" stop. Opening hours: Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: 6 Euro (children 4 Euro); skate rental: 6 Euro per pair

6 Euro (children 4 Euro); skate rental: 6 Euro per pair Skating courses and curling can be booked here

Christmas Market in Bonn

It's that time again: at Bonn's Christmas market, visitors can stroll between the 165 or so stalls, drink mulled wine and enjoy the pre-Christmas atmosphere. This year, Remigiusplatz will once again be integrated into the pre-Christmas hustle and bustle. The other stalls and stands are spread out on Münsterplatz, Bottlerplatz, Friedensplatz, Windeckstraße, Vivatsgasse and Poststraße. On Saturday, Christmas brass band music will be played from the scaffolding of Bonn Cathedral from 5 pm.

Due to the rapidly increasing number of Corona infections, however, masks and the 2G rule will be compulsory on the entire grounds: only vaccinated and recovered persons will be allowed to enter, and the public order office has announced random checks.

Location: around the Münsterplatz, Bonn

around the Münsterplatz, Bonn Opening hours: Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Market "Around the Christmas Tree" in Bad Godesberg

There is also a pre-Christmas atmosphere on Moltkeplatz in Bad Godesberg. There, visitors can warm up with mulled wine, punch and more. An overview of all Christmas markets in the region and the Corona rules that apply there can be found here.

Moltkeplatz, 53173 Bonn-Bad Godesberg Opening hours: daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Repair Café in the Ermekeil Barracks

Like every third Saturday of the month, the sewing and repair café will take place again this weekend at the Ermekeilkaserne in Bonn's Südstadt. The goal of the Ermekeil initiative is to reduce waste. Together with volunteers, guests look for solutions on how they can still repair broken items.

Location: House 8 of the former Ermekeil barracks, entrance through the garden gate opposite Ermekeilstraße 52, 53113 Bonn.

House 8 of the former Ermekeil barracks, entrance through the garden gate opposite Ermekeilstraße 52, 53113 Bonn. Time: Saturday, 20 November, 2 to 5 p.m.

Magical stuff in the GOP

Variety theatre with artistic and musical entertainment is on the programme at the GOP theatre in Bonn. The current show "Zauberhaft" (Magical) promises to play with illusion and turns magic and sorcery into an artistic experience.

Venue: GOP Variete Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Str. 1, 53113 Bonn

GOP Variete Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Str. 1, 53113 Bonn Time: Friday and Saturday: 6 and 9 p.m., Sunday: 2 and 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 6 and 9 p.m., Sunday: 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets: Tickets from 48,40 Euro

Benefit concert of the Bach Choir Bonn

With the first concert after a long Corona break, the Bach Choir Bonn wants to contribute to the reconstruction in the areas affected by the flood disaster. In addition to works by Johann Sebastian Bach, the programme includes pieces by Claudio Monteverdi, Heinrich Schütz and Henry Purcell. The 3G rule applies and masks are compulsory.

Venue: Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Magdalenenstraße 25, 53121 Bonn-Endenich

Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Magdalenenstraße 25, 53121 Bonn-Endenich Time: Sunday, 21 November, from 5 p.m. onwards

Sunday, 21 November, from 5 p.m. onwards Admission: free of charge, a donation for the flood victims is requested.

Rock'n'Roll BINGO!

The MusicSpielShow at RheinBühne combines live music and bingo. Sounds like a lot of fun!

Venue: RheinBühne Cultural Living Room, Oxfordstraße 20-22, 53111 Bonn

RheinBühne Cultural Living Room, Oxfordstraße 20-22, 53111 Bonn Time: Friday, 19 November 2021, 8p.m.-11 p.m.