Weather forecast : Icy cold and sunshine continues in Bonn and the region

In Bonn and the region it remains frosty - but also sunny. (Symbolic image) Foto: Wolfgang Henry

Bonn/Region The severe onset of winter continues to cause restrictions in traffic in parts of NRW on Tuesday. The Rhineland has been spared so far. But Arctic polar air brings the icy cold also to Bonn and the region.

The weather in North Rhine-Westphalia continues to be characterized by snow, icy conditions and freezing temperatures in large parts. After another icy night and heavy snowfall, there was widespread traffic chaos on the A2: hundreds of people were stuck in their vehicles and had to spend the night there.

Rail travelers also have to prepare for further restrictions. In long-distance traffic, the Dortmund junction was particularly affected, Deutsche Bahn announced on Tuesday. There are also severe restrictions in local traffic. This mainly affected the north of the country, it said. Delays are expected throughout the day - those who cannot postpone their journey should at least check the connection before starting their journey.

Bonn and the region have so far been spared heavy snowfall. This will remain so, said a meteorologist of the German Weather Service (DWD) on Monday. In the course of this week, it will no longer snow in the Bonn area. But also in the Rhineland it will remain icy cold due to the Arctic polar air. The temperatures sank to minus eight degrees earlier during the week, on Tuesday night it got even colder with up to minus eleven degrees. Also during the day, the thermometer will not reach plus degrees this week, the temperatures will only climb to a maximum of between minus five and minus two degrees. On Thursday, too, it will remain cold. On the other hand, there will be more and more sunny spells.

With regard to the nationwide frosty temperatures in the next few days, a DWD meteorologist says: "I haven't seen anything like this in the past eight years." The weather expert says the frost will continue nationwide for a while, probably through to Sunday. As the week progresses, however, the sun will join in. "Snow with sun, that should make most people happy."