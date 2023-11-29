Initiative seeks witnesses in the case of Jens Bleck "If you didn't help then, don't hesitate to speak out now"
Bad Godesberg · Ten years ago, student Jens Bleck from Bad Godesberg drowned in the Rhine. If someone didn't help him back then, the statute of limitations has now expired. That is why the Jens Bleck Initiative is making an urgent appeal to the public.
With an advert in the General-Anzeiger, the Jens Bleck initiative is looking for witnesses to the death of the 19-year-old student from Bad Godesberg. Jens Bleck drowned in the Rhine on 9 November 2013 after going to a disco near the island of Grafenwerth. The circumstances have not yet been resolved, but his parents have always ruled out suicide or an accident.
The initiative is supporting the family in their search for the truth and hopes that new witnesses will come forward: If someone did not intervene at the time, the statute of limitations has now expired. "Take heart and get in touch if you saw or heard anything. If you didn't say anything or help back then, don't hesitate to speak up now. After ten years, such omissions are time-barred," is the current appeal signed by Jan Maresch and Änne von Bülow from the Jens Bleck initiative.
The search for witnesses took place between obituaries on Saturday, but even after ten years many people cannot and do not want to come to terms with this death. The circumstances under which Jens Henrik Bleck died near the former "Rheinsubstanz" discotheque in Bad Honnef have still not been clarified. Since the case with all its inconsistencies became public, it has been suspected that organised crime from the rocker or drug milieu was behind it.
The initiative remembers the law student as a "wonderful young person" who was suddenly torn from life. "We remember him with deep sadness, with his parents, with the many people who followed his death, with all those who repeatedly asked the investigating authorities for more intensive clarification in long lists of signatures and with the many who donated money to give to witnesses who could contribute to the clarification."
Well documented, but little solved
According to the initiative, the crime is so well documented and yet so little is known about it: "We believe that there are still witnesses who were in the discotheque or in front of it on the night of 8 to 9 November 2013 and observed Jens Bleck's desperate escape as he tried to flee his pursuers, ran onto the bridge to Grafenwerth and fell into the Rhine from there.“
According to spokesman Michael Beyer, the Bonn police had not yet received any information by Monday. For the initiators, the expiry of the ten-year deadline is a "glimmer of hope" that they wanted to seize with their renewed initiative. "We're happy about every response that comes in," said Maresch: "It's another attempt to attract attention and find someone who knows something more." Witnesses should contact the police. However, the initiators Jan Maresch and Änne von Bülow are also available to answer any questions by email at initiative@jens-bleck.de.
Original text: Bettina Köhl
Translation: Mareike Graepel