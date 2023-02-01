Phantasialand in Brühl changes entry rule : If you’re more than 11 years old – no more free admission on your birthday

A roller coaster at Phantasialand Brühl. Foto: Phantasialand

Brühle/Region Young people and adult visitors to the Phantasialand theme park in Brühl will have to pay admission on their birthdays from this year on. The operator has raised some of the admission prices.

A long tradition is history: Those who used to visit the theme park Phantasialand in Brühl on their birthday got free admission. According to information from the GA, this promotion will only apply to children up to and including the age of eleven from this year on; older Phantasialand fans will have to pay.

From 1 April, the theme park will be open for this year's season, which does not end until 28 January next year. On Thursday, 2 February, Phantasialand's advance sales campaign will start, during which discounted tickets will be offered from 26 euros. Regular tickets cost at least twice as much.

Admission prices become more expensive on certain days

The theme park has also adjusted its prices - tickets are now cheaper on certain days than last year, but more expensive on others. Christina Herrmann, press spokesperson for the theme park, explains the change as follows: "With this price adjustment, we are countering the costs in all areas of the company, which have risen sharply in the face of permanently high inflation and enormous energy prices." She emphasises, however, that the park's operators do not want to pass on the cost increase in its entirety to the guests. "Therefore, the cheaper 54 euro tickets will be available on almost half of all possible visit days in 2023/24," the spokeswoman explains. At other times it will be significantly more expensive.

Currently, a Phantasialand ticket for the 2023/24 season, which starts on the first of April 2023, is available for an adult from 54 euros. According to Herrmann, this is three euros cheaper than last year. However, the ticket can cost up to 61 euros on expensive days. Children aged four to eleven and guests aged 60 and over can get tickets from 44.00 euros. These are also three euros cheaper than before and range in price up to 51 euros. With the increase, prices now exceed the 50 euro mark for children and the 60 euro mark for adults for the first time. Guests will have to check the Phantasialand website to find out which prices apply when and all other information on admission. Tickets can now only be bought online, not on site.

Herrmann emphasises how valuable shared experiences are in the current times. Families with children, she says, would benefit from the 54 euro tickets on dates attractive to families. She adds that there are also several visiting days when cheaper tickets can be bought: she counts the first of May, Whitsun and the long weekends around Pentecost and Ascension Day.

According to the spokeswoman, prices will not rise further for the 2023/2024 season, and guests need not expect any surprises. "The prices for Phantasialand are fixed for the entire opening period - that is, from 1 April 2023 to 28 January 2024," Herrmann said.