20 percent price reduction Ikea plans to reduce prices for 1,200 more products

The soaring inflation in the wake of the war in Ukraine has dampened spending among many consumers in Germany. The furniture industry was particularly affected by negative consumer sentiment. According to the Association of the German Furniture Industry (VDM), citing figures from the Federal Statistical Office, manufacturers' sales fell by 3.4 percent to 15.1 billion euros in the first ten months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. According to the association, the slowdown in residential construction is also being felt - people are not moving as often and therefore have less reason to refurbish their homes.