20 percent price reduction Ikea plans to reduce prices for 1,200 more products
Hofheim · As a result of the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus crisis, Ikea raised prices on the average worldwide in 2022. Now a small number of products in Germany are to become cheaper again.
Ikea Germany has announced further price reductions for some of its product assortment. The furniture retailer told the German Press Agency that 1,200 products are to be permanently reduced in price. The prices of the affected items are to go down by an average of 20 percent. According to Ikea, this includes shelving systems and sofas, but also products for the bedroom, kitchen and bathroom as well as accessories and furnishings.
Ikea had already announced in November that it would be reducing the price of 800 products this year. A total of 2,000 items are now to become cheaper. According to the company, this is around 20 percent of the entire range of products, 80 percent are not affected by price reductions. The new plans for price reductions will cost the company a "mid three-digit million figure", said Walter Kadnar, head of Ikea in Germany.
Tangible consequences of the pandemic
It was not until 2022 that Ikea significantly raised prices worldwide, by an average of nine percent. The company attributed the price hikes to the noticeable consequences of the coronavirus crisis and increased costs for purchasing, transportation and energy. Ikea had also suffered significant sales losses as a result of the pandemic.
According to an Ikea spokeswoman, there are individual products that will be back at or below the price level before the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. "We are not yet able to achieve this across the board. We also continue to feel that the world and therefore the economic conditions have fundamentally changed, and uncertainties and inflation persist.”
Business has recently improved again
The soaring inflation in the wake of the war in Ukraine has dampened spending among many consumers in Germany. The furniture industry was particularly affected by negative consumer sentiment. According to the Association of the German Furniture Industry (VDM), citing figures from the Federal Statistical Office, manufacturers' sales fell by 3.4 percent to 15.1 billion euros in the first ten months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. According to the association, the slowdown in residential construction is also being felt - people are not moving as often and therefore have less reason to refurbish their homes.
Business at Ikea Germany has improved significantly in recent months. The furniture retailer reported record sales of 6.4 billion euros for the 2022/2023 financial year. The number of visitors rose by around 11 percent to 81.8 million. Germany is the company's largest single market worldwide. Ikea operates 54 furniture stores in Germany with nearly 19,500 employees.
(Orig. text: dpa / Translation: ck)