Cycle path from Bonn to Bornheim: commuters have to be patient Important bridge still missing
Dransdorf/Bornheim · The new cycle commuter route from Bonn to Bornheim in an everyday test: Gerd Standhardt from Bornheim got rid of his car and switched to an e-bike. The GA tested the route with him.
At a leisurely pace of not quite 20 kilometres per hour, we cycle along the tracks of the city railway line 18. When Gerd Standhardt is on his own, his average speed is much higher, but he likes to be considerate of people who don't have an e-bike. And we are, after all, on our way home on this test ride, not on the run.
His way to work takes Standhardt along the new cycle commuter route. Every day from Bornheim-Brenig to Bonn's Museum Mile and back is no problem for him. Especially not since the bike commuter route project was implemented. That took long enough, he says. "14 years for a cycle path, that's hard to understand," says the 60-year-old. But the cycle path runs through three municipalities and there are many ownership issues to be clarified.
And the cycle path is far from finished. In Dransdorf, the route leads past the railway stop and to the end of Bendenweg. After that, cyclists have to blend into the road traffic on Justus-von-Liebig-Straße and Brühler Straße. Originally, it was thought that this cycle path would continue to Bonn's main railway station. But that would not help Standhardt get to his destination any faster. He turns off in Dransdorf, goes along the edge of Meßdorfer Feld to Endenich and continues via Poppelsdorf and Kessenich.
Relaxed route through the subway
On the way back, he takes the same route and comes out of town a bit through a subway under the 18 railway line onto the cycle path. "It's very relaxed riding," he states. "The path is wide enough and super asphalted." Cyclists and pedestrians have equal space. And since, as mentioned, we are cycling leisurely, there is also time to look left and right. There, between the cycle path and the tracks, we notice the burnt-down hut. There's a lot of stuff lying around - I wonder who's going to clean it up?
Immediately behind it, we ride towards bushes, before which the path bends to the right and downhill to the K12 bypass. Cyclists have to cross this road to ride parallel to the tracks again on the other side. When Standhardt crosses there in the morning between 6 and 6.30 a.m., it is usually unproblematic. "In the afternoon it is often difficult," he reports. And it's a dangerous spot, especially for children.
Bridge at Probsthof also missing
The tracks run over a bridge. It belongs to the Bonn public utility company, just like the green space along the tracks. Actually, the cycle commuter route should also lead over a bridge. This would have to be built or the railway bridge would have to be extended. Before that, flora and fauna have to be mapped and Bonn and Alfter have to agree on the costs of building such a bridge. A bridge is also still missing at Probsthof, for which Bonn first has to acquire land.
We cycle on to Bornheim, on the path Am Bähnchen always along the tracks, a very beautiful stretch. Once we have to cross the level crossing at Alfterer Bahnhofstraße, once we have to cross a road, but the crossing is still under construction. Then it goes along the Roisdorf-Bornheimer Bach stream, which you also cross at some point - be careful: the bridge is in an S-curve and is made of wood, not without danger when wet. Then continue, but the path ends at the town hall. You can still cycle on to Siefenfeldchen. There we cycle on, but then we find ourselves in front of trees and nettles.
On the right, below us, the city railway rattles past. According to the plans of the city of Bornheim, the path should continue here to Aeltersgasse, but it leads along the slope through nature and private property. Critics had suggested the Bonner Straße as an alternative route, which is not very attractive for cyclists, but the city remained firm. It is unclear when and how things will continue here.
Almost all routes by bike
I realise that a change of direction in transport is no walk in the park. You need money, political will and the willingness of the population to participate. "Man is just a comfortable animal," says Standhardt. He switched to cycling 16 years ago, he reports. At some point, he says, it was too strenuous for him with an old-fashioned bicycle - especially the climb to Brenig - but returning to the car was not the right choice. Then he saw the e-bike in a shop window. "It smiled at me." It works. Standhardt has sold his car, uses his girlfriend's if necessary, otherwise he does all his commuting by bike.
"This cycle path is a blessing," says the commuter. "We have too many cars. It brings us all a better quality of life if we reduce car traffic and make other options viable." The important thing, he says, is that everyone shows consideration for each other. By this he also means the cyclists who speed along the widened cycle paths on their e-bikes.
(Original text: Stefan Knopp / Translation: Mareike Graepel)