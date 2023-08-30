Cycle path from Bonn to Bornheim: commuters have to be patient Important bridge still missing

Commuter cycle route

In 2014, it was decided to build a cycle commuter route that would run through the municipalities of Bornheim, Alfter and Bonn, largely without intersections. The plans for this are older. The city of Bonn is implementing the plans as part of the "Emission-free inner city" funding programme with the Bonn public utility company. The programme is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the NRW Ministry of Economics. Starting in October 2022, the city rebuilt a section over 1.1 kilometres in length: Some of the paths were newly constructed and most of them were widened to at least three metres. The project was completed after seven months. It cost around 800,000 Euro and was 90 per cent subsidised. The sticking points for further implementation are the bridges over the K12 and at the Probsthof.