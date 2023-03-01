Energy flat rates, gas price brakes, no more mandatory masks : Important changes for consumers in March

In March, consumers in Germany can expect a lot of news: In addition to daylight saving time, energy flat rates and gas price brakes, compulsory masks in the health and care sector will also be abolished. Foto: dpa/Robert Michael

Berlin March brings more money for millions of consumers: the energy price brakes come into force. There is also relief in other areas.

With the start of spring, the clock is turned again: at the end of March, people in Europe will be faced with the time changeover. What else can be expected in March - an overview:

Energy price brakes

The energy price brakes for millions of consumers of gas, electricity and district heating will take effect on 1 March and will be calculated retroactively for January and February. Consumers do not have to do anything - relief will come automatically via the bill or via lower instalment payments. However, the industry association BDEW asks for patience because of the complex rules.

Mask and test obligations end

The obligation to wear masks for employees and residents of clinics, nursing homes and doctors' offices will be abolished on 1 March - exceptions apply to visitors, who must wear masks until 7 April. The remaining testing obligations, for example for visits to hospitals and nursing homes, will generally be abolished on 1 March. This follows the timetable for funding: the already strongly reduced offer of free "citizens' tests" for everyone, even without symptoms, will only run until 28 February inclusive.

Applications for 200-euro lump sum

From 15 March onwards, students and vocational school pupils are to be able to apply for the long-awaited 200-euro flat-rate energy allowance. The approximately 3.5 million entitled persons need a BundID account for identification. It is not yet clear when the money will actually arrive in the applicants' accounts.

Summer time

In Germany, the clocks will go forward again on Sunday, 26 March. At 2.00 a.m., the hands will then be moved by one hour to 3.00. The last Sunday in March will therefore be one hour shorter, but it will be noticeably lighter in the evening. Daylight saving time ends again on the last Sunday in October.

Postal strikes

As of 27 February, Deutsche Post customers will continue to face disruptions: Until 8 March, union members can decide whether there will be an indefinite industrial action. The result of the ballot is to be announced on 9 March. The delivery of letters or parcels is likely to be affected even more if the ballot is approved.

Insurance licence plates

From 1 March onwards, mopeds, scooters and e-scooters will only be allowed on the road with black registration plates. They are available from insurers. The colour of the licence plates will change annually between black, green and blue to quickly identify whether insurance cover is current.

Railway lounges

Deutsche Bahn is restricting access to its special waiting areas at major railway stations. Anyone wishing to use the lounges from 1 March will generally need a long-distance ticket. Previously, Bahnbonus status customers could also use the areas.

Key interest rates

The European Central Bank will hold its regular interest rate meeting on 16 March. It is a foregone conclusion that the monetary guardians will raise the key interest rates again in view of inflation. Rising key interest rates usually mean more expensive loans and higher interest rates on savings for consumers.