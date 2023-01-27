Job growth statistics : In Bonn, job creation is in high gear

Not only large companies, but also small firms have created additional jobs in Bonn. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bonn In Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district, there has been a significant increase in jobs in the past year. A new high has been achieved in terms of the number of jobs subject to social insurance contributions.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Economically, the past year has been spent rather in crisis mode: The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the subsequent rise in energy prices caused major problems for many companies. Consumption and corporate sentiment weakened. But the crisis has had little impact on the region's labor market so far. In Bonn, there were 5,480 more employees subject to social insurance contributions in the middle of the year than a year earlier. The IT sector in particular is the biggest driver of this development in terms of numbers. The previously battered hospitality industry has posted the strongest percentage gain in employment.

As of the reporting date of June 30, 2022, there were 188,930 employees subject to social insurance contributions in Bonn, once again a new record high. This is shown by the latest figures from Information und Technik Nordrhein-Westfalen (IT.NRW) as the State Statistical Office, the information having been evaluated by the City of Bonn's Economic Development Department. The number of employees has grown by three percent.

The average for North Rhine-Westphalia was an increase of 1.9 percent. Job growth in the Rhein-Sieg district remained below this average: from mid-2021 to mid-2022, there was an increase of around 1.4 percent here in jobs subject to social insurance contributions - up to 169,671. But here, too, the statistics have shown a steady increase in jobs for years.

Bonn's Mayor Katja Dörner is pleased with the positive development: "The economic structure of the city of Bonn, with its dynamic and competitive companies and a large number of important public institutions, is showing itself to be very robust in the face of the difficult years of the Corona pandemic - that makes me very confident.”

IT sector and hospitality lead the way in job growth

The largest increase in employment in absolute terms was in the IT sector, with an increase of 1,118 employees, or 5.7 percent. In percentage terms, the hospitality industry saw the strongest growth, with an increase of 7.8 percent, or 454 more employees.

Overall, many industries show a positive development, as determined by the economic development agency. Nevertheless, the analysis of the economic sectors shows that the increase in employment was generated almost exclusively by the service sector: Here there was an increase of 3.1 percent with 5,337 employees in absolute terms. The manufacturing sector, on the other hand, only had minimal gains, with 1.1 percent or 142 more employees.

"The expansion of employment in a wide range of sectors means that we can continue to look positively to the future for Bonn," said Dörner. At the same time, the mayor pointed out the need to operate in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner: "In order for the city of Bonn to be climate neutral by 2035, we all have to pull together, for example in the use of renewable energies. Growth and sustainability need to be two sides of the same coin.”

Bonn strongest in the Rhineland

A look at all the independent cities and districts in North Rhine-Westphalia shows that Bonn is the best performer in the Rhineland metropolitan region, with growth of three percent. By comparison, Cologne shows an increase of 2.6 percent, Düsseldorf two percent, the Aachen city region two percent, the Rhine-Sieg district 1.4 percent and Leverkusen 1.2 percent. In NRW, Bonn is in fourth place. Only Oberhausen (+4.5 percent), the Unna district (+3.9 percent) and Essen (+3.5 percent) recorded more growth.

Even more up-to-date figures are available at the state level. According to these, despite the weakening economy, the number of people employed in North Rhine-Westphalia reached a new high of around 9.73 million on average in 2022. As reported by IT.NRW on the basis of preliminary calculations, this means that 126,900 more people (+1.3 percent) were employed than in 2021. Compared with the start of the employment statistics in 1991, this was an increase of 1.65 million people or 20.5 percent. Across Germany, the number of people employed rose by 1.3 percent to 45.57 million. Nationwide, too, this was the highest level since 1991. All German states achieved positive growth rates in 2022 compared with 2021.

GROWTH IN NRW

Many new service jobs

Broken down by economic sector, the largest increase in North Rhine-Westphalia was in the service sector. The number of people employed in this sector rose by 1.6 percent compared with 2021, to 7.54 million. At 2.2 percent, the highest percentage increase (+ 54,400) was achieved in the "trade, transport, hospitality, information and communication" sector. Here, the declines in 2020 and 2021 were almost completely offset: With 2.49 million people in employment, the peak level from 2019 was missed by only 10,900, according to IT-NRW. In "Public and other service providers, education, health", continuous increases have been recorded for 20 years. In 2022, the number of people employed here rose by 1.7 percent year-on-year to 3.32 million. At 2.11 million, the number of employed persons in the manufacturing sector was 5,700 higher than in 2021, putting a stop to the downward trend in 2020 and 2021, according to the statisticians.