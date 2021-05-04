Traffic problems in the Siebengebirge
:
In the car to the Drachenfels summit
Last weekend, the towing service was busy again at Heisterbach Monastery. However, the situation was more relaxed than at the end of April.
Foto: Frank Homann
Siebengebirge After the parking chaos at Heisterbach Monastery, the public order office of the city of Königswinter is observing the traffic situation at Drachenfels with increasing concern. And it is announcing further controls.
The start of May was not particularly blissful in terms of the weather. Did the uninviting weather prevent many from planning a walk at Heisterbach Monastery? Nicolas Klein can only speculate. The figures that the head of the Königswinter public order office had on his desk on Monday were different: three illegal parkers along the hard shoulder of road 268 between Dollendorf and Heisterbacherrott had to be towed away on Saturday, on Sunday there were six vehicles.
No comparison to the situation a week earlier. On the last weekend in April, the public order office had 40 illegal parkers towed away at the Heisterbach monastery. The reason given: In addition to the general parking ban on grass verges, in the case of the L268, nature conservation is an "aggravating factor", because the nature reserve designated by the Rhine-Sieg district begins directly at the edge of the verge - violations are sanctioned much more severely in this case.
Citizens react indignantly
The argument, however, did not convince everyone: several citizens reacted indignantly and criticised the procedure as disproportionate. Others showed understanding for the city's action in view of the parking chaos around the monastery that has been worsening for weeks.
The traffic situation around the Heisterbach monastery has been on the minds of the city's officials for a long time, and not just since last week. "For some time now, we have been thinking about ways to make it more difficult for visitors to drive into these areas," says Klein. Additional no-parking signs are not allowed according to the road traffic regulations. Putting up boulders or stakes as "flanking measures", as Klein calls it, could in turn lead to problems if a car driver drives into them when manoeuvring.
Difficult situation at Drachenfels
"But we are very interested in finding a solution and implementing it quickly," says Klein. Last but not least, the on-site controls are extremely labour- and cost-intensive for the city. The public order office is also observing the traffic situation around the Drachenfels with increasing concern. "Our colleagues on the spot are observing more and more frequently that drivers are driving up to the plateau and parking their cars there," Klein reports.
On weekends, there are up to a dozen illegal parkers who are responsible for dangerous situations, not least in view of the numerous hikers and cyclists there. "We are monitoring the situation very closely and are checking whether we will have to organise towing there as well," says Klein. Especially in view of the upcoming holidays, visitors to the Siebengebirge must continue to expect controls. (Original text: Heike Hamann / Translation: Mareike Graepel)
Unknown persons destroy posts Unknown persons destroy posts
Less than four weeks ago, unknown persons destroyed 16 metal anchors with which the oak posts for the new path guidance system at the Stenzelberg are to be set into the ground. Now parts of the railing with crosspieces, which is to replace the previous boundary made of tree trunks, have again become the target of unknown hooligans. One of the posts has been kicked over - and recognisably with some violence. This is shown in a photo taken by a GA reader on Sunday, 2 May.
As reported, work on the so-called guidance system, which aims to protect the flora and fauna in the area, began before Easter. A specialist company is installing a total of 165 posts, which will then be braced with oak trunks. In this way, a continuous railing is to be created on both sides of the path - especially in the open area that leads across meadows along the prominent rocks.
The regional forestry office and those responsible for the large-scale nature conservation project "Chance 7", which also includes the exposure of dry-warm habitats on the Stenzelberg, hope that this will make visitors more aware than before of the need to protect the natural boundary and avoid the area. As reported, recreational pressure on the entire Siebengebirge has increased during the pandemic. The result is trampling of paths and litter in nature.