Traffic problems in the Siebengebirge : In the car to the Drachenfels summit

Unknown persons destroy posts

Less than four weeks ago, unknown persons destroyed 16 metal anchors with which the oak posts for the new path guidance system at the Stenzelberg are to be set into the ground. Now parts of the railing with crosspieces, which is to replace the previous boundary made of tree trunks, have again become the target of unknown hooligans. One of the posts has been kicked over - and recognisably with some violence. This is shown in a photo taken by a GA reader on Sunday, 2 May.

As reported, work on the so-called guidance system, which aims to protect the flora and fauna in the area, began before Easter. A specialist company is installing a total of 165 posts, which will then be braced with oak trunks. In this way, a continuous railing is to be created on both sides of the path - especially in the open area that leads across meadows along the prominent rocks.

The regional forestry office and those responsible for the large-scale nature conservation project "Chance 7", which also includes the exposure of dry-warm habitats on the Stenzelberg, hope that this will make visitors more aware than before of the need to protect the natural boundary and avoid the area. As reported, recreational pressure on the entire Siebengebirge has increased during the pandemic. The result is trampling of paths and litter in nature.