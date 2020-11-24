New online form : In the region, infected people should transmit contact details themselves

In a new online form on the website of the Rhein-Sieg district, which GA editor Bettina Köhl has called up, you can enter your contact persons. Photo: Mario Quadt Foto: Mario Quadt

Rhein-Sieg-Kreis The Rhein-Sieg-Kreis published a new online form for corona infected persons at the weekend. Anyone who has tested positive for the corona virus Sars-CoV-2 can now send their contact persons to the district health office themselves.

Those who have tested positive for the corona virus Sars-CoV-2 can now send their contact persons details to the district health office themselves. Since the weekend, a new online form has been available on the district's website. As reported, the identification of the contact persons is particularly complex, the district had already requested the German Armed Forces as reinforcement. Now the citizens concerned can and should actively help themselves.

On its website, the Regional council points out that the coronavirus is a notifiable pathogen within the meaning of the Infection Protection Act: "In order to slow down the infection process, various measures are taken which affect you as an infected person. On the one hand, isolation at home is ordered, which is delivered as a written order by the public order office.

On the other hand, the District Health Office investigates persons who may have contracted the disease from those affected. "According to the Infection Protection Act, you are obliged to inform the District Health Office of the persons with whom you have had contact. We are providing you with this online form for this purpose," says the note to the form.

Latest Numbers Incidence value in the Rhein-Sieg-region increases to 169 At the beginning of the week, the seven-day incidence in the Rhein-Sieg district was again higher than before the weekend: The Landeszentrum Gesundheit NRW reported 169 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants; on Friday the figure was 140.8. Two more people died of Covid-19 in Siegburg and Troisdorf, bringing the number of deaths to 80. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7089 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 5973 are considered to have recovered. The Rhein-Sieg-Kreis recorded 1036 current corona cases on Monday, 15.30 hrs. 5582 persons are in domestic quarantine. The figures from the 19 municipalities in the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis: Alfter (confirmed cases total 236/current cases 26), Bad Honnef (262/23), Bornheim (604/67), Eitorf (397/88), Hennef (541/83), Königswinter (414/37), Lohmar (349/84), Meckenheim (289/32), Much (120/20), Neunkirchen-Seelscheid (176/37), Niederkassel (433/78), Rheinbach (232/30), Ruppichteroth (82/7), Sankt Augustin (782/84), Siegburg (587/93), Swisttal (172/30), Troisdorf (1059/152), Wachtberg (201/51) and Windeck (153/14). koe

Incorrect information becomes expensive

After the information on data protection, one makes a declaration in advance that all information has been provided truthfully and that one is aware that false information can be punished as an administrative offence with a fine of up to 25,000 euros. Furthermore, the persons concerned give an assurance that the corona virus Sars-CoV-2 has been detected in them by means of a PCR test. This means that a laboratory-confirmed result after a throat or nose swab counts.

Then the patient first enters his or her personal data and the case ID. This number can be found in the administrative order if it has already been delivered.

The system then asks for symptoms and the date of the smear. "It can be assumed that you, as an infected person, were able to infect other people two days before your symptoms began. If you do not have symptoms, the date of the smear is important, and we assume that you were able to infect other people two days before the smear was taken," says the explanation.

Keeping a contact diary can help

On the following pages, the facilities, the home contact persons and other contact persons are then entered. The best way to do this is to keep a contact diary and make sure you have the telephone numbers of the people you meet in person.