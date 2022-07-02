Coming together in Bonn-Dransdorf : "In total, 93 nationalities live in Dransdorf"

The district association brings people together by offering various activities and get togethers. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Dransdorf People who live in Dransdorf describe their district as worth living in and enriching. The district association is working to make the line between "old" and "new" Dransdorf disappear. Different cultures get to know and appreciate each other in “themed cafés”.

Dransdorf residents and friends from other parts of the city chat with each other on a regular basis and feel at home in the neighborhood. The Dransdorf district association is just one instrument that fosters this sense of cohesion. "We offer courses and themed cafés that reach people all over Bonn who would otherwise not come together," says Katharina Helmerking, director of the association. "A total of 93 nationalities live in Dransdorf," says Stephan Eickschen, chairman of the district association. Most of them, he says, have fled to Germany. The coexistence of different nationalities has led to problems in the past, up to and including police interventions in the neighborhoods. With the redevelopment of the residential areas on Lenaustrasse, Hölderlinstrasse and Mörikestrasse and the accompanying social outreach from the district association, Dransdorf has changed.

The district association regularly invites people to “themed cafés”. There, residents of different origins have the opportunity to break down mutual prejudices by talking about their traditions and experiences. "Many also share their fears and concerns," Helmerking says. Life as an immigrant presents challenges for people, especially the language barrier, he said. Because of that, the association focuses on social outreach. The majority of the courses cover areas like help with filling out forms, official appointments, legal issues and language lessons. The director reports that the courses are even attended by long-established Dransdorf residents.

Dividing railroad line

“A dividing line between the old and the new Dransdorf, namely the railroad line; which used to be regarded as a kind of border, is fading away," says Brigitta Poppe-Reiners, chairwoman of the association. Josef Hesse also has this impression; he came to Germany from Syria in 1971. "In the past, people didn't get along so well. Today, everyone greets each other and is friendly to each other," he says. This is also how Somali Safia Mohamed views her home in Dransdorf over the past eleven years: "I have met great people whom I trust and whom I can ask for help. You don't find that everywhere." Wolfgang Schmalzried from Buschdorf also sees a positive turnaround in the district: "Things have gotten better thanks to the district association. It's multicultural here." It is clear to him that people of different origins have different mentalities, but there is still a good atmosphere of coexistence.

Wishes of the residents

Nevertheless, the Dransdorf residents see small points of friction, and they also have some things they would like to see happen. "At the moment, many young people gather around the trash cans, leaving behind a mess and making noise. Sometimes it's unpleasant to walk past them," says an elderly resident. She believes a meaningful activity would do the young people good. A group of mothers would like to see better play facilities for their infant and toddler children. Resident Sabrina Langowski suggests expanding the Palm Playground: "Things should be done there. A child-friendly playground with shade would be nice."

The district association wants to have an open ear for concerns and wishes and implement them together with the residents. "I know that the people who live here identify with the district and make it a nice place to live together," says Poppe-Reiners.