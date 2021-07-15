On the Brassertufer : Incendiary bomb retrieved from the Rhine in Bonn

Bonn In Bonn, an incendiary bomb from World War II was retrieved from the Rhine on Wednesday. The explosive ordnance disposal service disposed of the bomb in the afternoon. The Brassertufer was temporarily closed to traffic.

During work on the bottom of the Rhine, an incendiary bomb was found near the Kennedy Bridge in Bonn on Wednesday. A dredger ship came across the bomb during work and initially loaded it onto the ship. According to the city, it was a phosphorus incendiary bomb that was slightly damaged and smoking. The bomb was covered with earth on the ship, thus smothering the fire.

The explosive ordnance disposal service was notified and was able to dispose of the bomb in a timely manner. The fire department and police were also on site and secured the shore area. The water police also secured the area on the Rhine side.

The Brassertufer had to be completely closed in the meantime.