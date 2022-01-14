Pandemic update : Incidence rate in Bonn reaches an all-time high

Bonn The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to climb in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and across Germany. Meanwhile, Bonn reports its highest incidence rate to date. The omicron variant continues to spread rapidly across the country. These are some of the latest developments from the GA live blog on the pandemic.

Incidence rate in Bonn at an all-time high

The seven-day incidence rose sharply in Bonn on Friday. As the city explained on its website, the incidence is 441.3, making it an all-time high for the city. On Thursday, the incidence was 396. Since yesterday, 393 new infections have been reported in Bonn. Currently, a total of 2,324 people are considered infected. One person who tested positive for the coronavirus died yesterday. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Bonn to 307. Meanwhile, in the Rhein-Sieg district, the incidence is 436.9. Since yesterday, 636 new infections have been reported. This means an estimated 6,400 people are considered infected there. A person who had tested positive for the virus also died yesterday in the Rhein-Sieg district.

Number of new infections in North Rhine-Westphalia climbs

The number of new Covid infections continues to climb in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to figures released by the Robert Koch Institute, the statewide seven-day incidence jumped from 416.7 on Thursday to 441.6. North Rhine-Westphalia continues to lag behind the national incidence rate of 470.6 - a new high. Meanwhile, in North Rhine-Westphalia, the number of new infections was 17,256, this is 20 more than yesterday. Twenty-three people died from or with Covid-19 during this period, and Wuppertal still has the highest incidence, the only city in North Rhine-Westphalia above 700 (704.8). In contrast, the district of Recklinghausen is at the bottom with an incidence of 244.5.

Covid-19 infections climb above 90,000 for the first time in Germany

The number of new Covid infections reported to the Robert Koch Institute within one day has exceeded 90,000 for the first time in Germany. Health departments reported 92,223 cases within 24 hours on Friday. On Wednesday, the number had been higher than 80,000 for the first time. The seven-day incidence also reached another new high of 470.6. The previous day, it had been 427.7. Across Germany, 286 deaths were reported within 24 hours, according to the new data. The Robert Koch Institute reported 7,835,451 confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic, but the actual total is likely to be significantly higher, as countless infections are not detected in the first place.

RKI: Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly in Germany

The omicron variant of coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in Germany. In the first calendar week of 2022, 73 percent of Covid tests examined for variants were found to be the omicron variant, according to data reported by the German states. This is according to the weekly report of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Thursday evening. According to this data, omicron is the predominant Covid variant in Germany, writes the RKI. In the previous week, it accounted for a 51 percent share. The data take into account both cases detected through genetic analysis and suspected cases from so-called variant-specific PCR tests.

