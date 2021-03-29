Covid crisis team meets : Incidence rate in Bonn stays over 100 for three days

Foto: dpa/Frank Rumpenhorst

Bonn/Region The incidence rate in Bonn has stayed over 100 for the third day in a row, prompting the city Covid crisis team to meet on Monday. KunstRasen concerts have been postponed again, the death of a woman who received a vaccination is being investigated, and Mallorca travelers can receive free quarantine lodging if they test positive before returning home. Here are the latest developments on the pandemic from the GA liveblog.

Incidence rate at 110.4 on Monday - crisis team meets

The incidence rate in Bonn is above the 100 mark for the third day in a row, with the city administration reporting 110.4 on Monday morning. On Saturday, it was 109.2, and on Sunday it was 105.

This has prompted the crisis team of the city of Bonn to meet today to discuss further action. According to the Corona Protection Ordinance of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the so-called “emergency brake” goes into effect from the third day onwards when the seven-day incidence rate reaches 100. Also according to the ordinance, affected municipalities have a choice: Either they close stores and sports and other facilities as outlined in the “emergency brake” or they allow people with negative test results access under certain conditions.

The city of Bonn registered 364 new infections in the past seven days, 616 people are considered currently infected. 1,759 people are currently in quarantine. 49,188 people have reportedly received their first vaccination as of Monday, and 19,501 have already received their second vaccination.

80 people with covid-19 are being treated in hospitals in Bonn, 47 of them are in normal wards, 33 in intensive care units. 22 people have to be ventilated.

Concerts at KunstRasen and Grafenwerth Island postponed

The pandemic is causing more concerts to be postponed in Bonn and the region. The open-air concerts on Grafenwerth Island have been rescheduled to 2022. Performances on the KunstRasen in Bonn have also been rescheduled. Lionel Richie was scheduled as a headliner for the KunstRasen event in 2020 but his performance was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic. Now it has been delayed once again until Jun 30, 2022. Original tickets remain valid.

Investigation following death of a 47-year-old woman

After the death of a 47-year-old woman, the district of Euskirchen reported the case to the Paul Ehrlich Institute on Friday. They want to investigate whether there is a possible connection with the woman's Covid-19 vaccination. She had received the Astrazeneca vaccine. According to the district administration, initial findings did not make it necessary to suspend use of the entire vaccine batch, as there was no indication of contamination or incorrect composition of the vaccine. There is also no suspicion of incorrect use. Vaccinations in the district will continue.

Mallorca offers hotel rooms gratis for those who test positive

German vacationers who have tested positive for the coronavirus before returning to Germany from Mallorca can spend the required quarantine time free of charge in one of the hotels specially set up on the island for infected persons. All that is required is the presentation of the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). Those who prefer to stay in their own hotel or vacation apartment, however, must pay for it themselves. This was reported in the "Mallorca-Zeitung" on Sunday, referring to information from the regional Ministry of Health.

Bonner Personen Schifffahrt postpones start of season

Bonner Personen Schifffahrt (BPS), which operates Bonn passenger cruises, has once again decided to delay the start of its season. Normally the so-called “white fleet” starts at Easter time. Due to the pandemic, however, the start will be postponed, as was the case last year, according to board member Clemens Schmitz, who hopes for a start in May. The ships "Rheinprinzessin", "Filia Rheni", "Moby Dick" and "Poseidon" are scheduled to be in service starting May 1.