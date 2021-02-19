Covid-19 update : Incidence rate in Germany and NRW remains above critical threshold of 50

Astrazeneca vaccine

In the debate over the efficacy and side effects of Astrazeneca's vaccine, physicians' representatives are calling on citizens to not be deterred by "distorted reports" and to accept the offer of a vaccine even if it is the one from Astrazeneca. "We should not waste time now with a debate about whether we want the good vaccine or a supposedly even better one," Klaus Reinhardt, president of the medical association, told GA. "The top priority must be to vaccinate as many people as possible against the coronavirus as quickly as possible in this time of crisis. I advise all those eligible for the vaccine to take advantage of the opportunity," the president of the German Medical Association said.

Initially low numbers in Astrazeneca vaccinations had been partly attributed on Thursday to the fact that some people who were eligible for the vaccine had doubts about the effectiveness of this particular vaccine.