19. Februar 2021 um 01:00 Uhr
Covid-19 update
:
Incidence rate in Germany and NRW remains above critical threshold of 50
Düsseldorf/Berlin
The recent decline in Covid-19 numbers in Germany has ended. The seven-day incidence rate has remained between 57 and 59 for the past several days. Meanwhile, the president of the German Medical Association advises people to accept the Astrazeneca vaccine if offered.
The lack of consistency in the pattern of infection numbers is a major concern for many experts, although some warn against jumping to conclusions. "Based on the data, which is still quite sparse and the scope of data collected, which is still very variable, no serious assessment is possible at present," said Jan Fuhrmann, who regularly studies the spread of the pandemic for the Jülich Research Center. The decisive factor, he said, is how quickly the absolute number of infections with this variant increases.
According to a simulation calculation by the RKI, even with conservative assumptions, the incidence rate could rise again to 61 at the end of April, with almost all new cases then attributable to the mutated and more infectious pathogen.
Astrazeneca vaccine Medical representatives advocate for vaccine
In the debate over the efficacy and side effects of Astrazeneca's vaccine, physicians' representatives are calling on citizens to not be deterred by "distorted reports" and to accept the offer of a vaccine even if it is the one from Astrazeneca. "We should not waste time now with a debate about whether we want the good vaccine or a supposedly even better one," Klaus Reinhardt, president of the medical association, told GA. "The top priority must be to vaccinate as many people as possible against the coronavirus as quickly as possible in this time of crisis. I advise all those eligible for the vaccine to take advantage of the opportunity," the president of the German Medical Association said.
Initially low numbers in Astrazeneca vaccinations had been partly attributed on Thursday to the fact that some people who were eligible for the vaccine had doubts about the effectiveness of this particular vaccine.
(Orig. text: M. Heckers, M. Kessler, M. Oberpriller / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)